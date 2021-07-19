Coverage will include on-the-ground commentary from Washington Post space industry reporter Christian Davenport, analysis from former astronauts

(LOS ANGELES) – Discovery and The Washington Post today announced live coverage of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ first flight to space Tuesday, July 20. The program will broadcast live on both Discovery and Science Channels at 8:00 am ET and on washingtonpost.com.

The live show, “Space Launch LIVE: Blue Origin & Jeff Bezos Go To Space,” will be anchored by The Washington Post’s Libby Casey and Discovery’s Chris Jacobs from The Post’s Washington, D.C. studios and will feature on the ground analysis from The Washington Post’s space industry reporter Christian Davenport and commentary from astronaut Leland Melvin, Dr. Ellen Stofan, the Smithsonian’s Undersecretary for Science and Research and a team of experts from the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with The Washington Post to once again cover the next major chapter in space advancement,” said Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science. “With no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site, this broadcast continues Discovery and Science Channel’s mission to bring the world to our viewers.”

“The Washington Post has made a distinct investment in live coverage of major news events, drawing in tens of millions of viewers to its programs featuring the latest developments alongside real-time analysis and commentary from our top journalists,” said Micah Gelman, director of editorial video at The Washington Post. “After the success of our joint coverage of SpaceX’s first crewed mission last summer, we are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery and Science Channels once again to bring this historic launch to the eyes of Americans nationwide as the appetite for space tourism intensifies.”

Watch live on Discovery and Science Channels at 8:00am ET or at washingtonpost.com. That night at 10 PM ET/PT, Discovery will air a 1 hour special, “Jeff Bezos in Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight,” highlighting the morning’s event, along with interviews from after the launch, behind-the-scenes material and background stories of Blue Origins and Jeff Bezos. The special will also air the following evening, Wednesday, July 21, in primetime at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel.

Follow Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter for the latest updates and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SpaceLaunchLive.

