Programming to also include special multiplatform content and check-ins with talent across factual portfolio

(NEW YORK) – As the world reels from the unprecedented challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the changes it has made to the daily lives of millions, Discovery aims to continually entertain and connect audiences around the globe. In an effort to transport viewers to new places and see a few familiar faces along the way, Discovery is set to premiere a lineup of special programming that spotlights the global pandemic and illustrates why connections to each other and to the natural world have never been more important.

“We took this unprecedented time in the world as an opportunity to re-think how we bring our talent and their stories and voices to audiences around the world,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. “Whether it’s the antics of the Diesel Brothers or diving into deep conversations with Mike Rowe and the captains of Deadliest Catch, we’re committed to finding exciting new ways to bring the world to our viewers each and every night.”

From the homesteads of Alaska and the deep waters of Dutch Harbor, to never before seen footage from adventures across the globe, Discovery’s lineup of upcoming specials include:

***Please note: All dates and times subject to change.

EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: JOSH GATES TONIGHT

Premiered Wednesday, April 22 and airs subsequent Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT through May 27

Gates has spent his career traversing the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. Now, during this unprecedented time, Gates is still exploring the world while staying Safer at Home and he’s bringing viewers along for the journey. Gates shares updates and unseen footage of his explorations across the globe. He’ll also be joined every week by a recognizable face as he continues to bring the world to you.

DEADLIEST CATCH: AFTER THE CATCH

Premiered Tuesday, April 28 at 10pm and airs subsequent Tuesdays

Mike Rowe connects with the captains and deckhands to dig deep into the unprecedented events of the new season of Deadliest Catch, the Russian competition, and the impact of the pandemic on their way of life.

GOLD RUSH – THE DIRT FROM HOME

Premieres Friday, May 8 at 9pm ET/PT; May 15 at 10pm ET/PT; May 22 at 10pm ET/PT

Christo virtually catches up with miners from all of Gold Rush. They reveal how they’re keeping themselves busy, having fun, and staying sane throughout this unprecedented time and what it means for their upcoming mining season.

NAKED AND AFRAID WATCH PARTY

Premiered Sunday, May 3 at 9 ET/PT and airs May 3, May 10, May 31, June 14, and June 19 at 9pm ET/PT; May 17 at 10pm ET/PT

Pairs of survivalists from past challenges hop on video chat together and watch their old episodes, offering new insight into their struggles, partner dynamics, and survival tactics.

NAKED AND AFRAID XL CLOTHED AND OPINIONATED (working title)

Premieres Sunday, May 24 at 10pm ET/PT; June 7 and June 28 at 9pm ET/PT

From the safety of their couches, Naked and Afraid XL veterans gather to watch and dish about the newest season of XL in NAKED AND AFRAID XL CLOTHED AND QUARANTINED. They don’t hold back their comments and opinions as they see a new crop of survivalists take on the 40-day challenge.

MOONSHINERS: “QUARANSHINE”

Airdate TBD

Tickle rallies his fellow shiners to see what they’re up to in quarantine. Digger and Tim devise their own recipes for high-proof hand sanitizer, Josh takes social distancing to an off-grid extreme, and a newly married Tickle finds that lockdown is a whole lot better than being locked up.

DIESEL BROTHERS HUNKERED AND BUNKERED

Premieres Monday, June 1 at 9pm ET/PT and airs subsequent Mondays

Bringing their concept of “Quarantainment” to the world, the Diesel Brothers will be showcasing current “quarantine builds,” socially distanced adventures, and delivering extended interviews with famous faces from the motor world… all from their own 6-foot safety zones. We’re all quarantined, and we all need entertainment, and the Diesel Brothers are bringing just that as they debut their slate of Quarantainment programming.

GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE – LOST MINER LOCKDOWN

Premieres Friday, May 29 at 10pm ET/PT

With the world in the grips of a deadly outbreak, the ambition of a goldminer never stops. From prepping game-changing equipment to “quarantine prospecting” with family for gold, Dave Turin and his team self-shoot their lives in self-isolation as they prepare their next big expedition.

MONSTER GARAGE

Airdate TBD

In this special, we’ll join Jesse James, Body Drop and Big Schwag as they watch an episode from the original Monster Garage vaults. As the three old friends reconnect and chat over life under quarantine and old times at the shop, we’ll get insight into the previous generation of Monster Garage. We’ll also get an insider’s perspective and understanding of the show, the monster, the moment, the failure, the win and maybe we’ll even learn who Jesse was then compared to who he is now. But wait there’s more! Throughout the episode, we’ll drop in little glimpses of the new garage, see some of Jesse’s new tools and machinery, and get a peek at moments and montages of the first episode already in the can (before being shut down thanks to the Coronavirus).

STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS

Airdate TBD

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings goes “grudge” and it’s full of wall-to-wall, never-before-seen action between all the biggest and brightest NPK stars. Events will include races between rivals, crashes, car problems, crazy fast passes, and much more.

STREET OUTLAW’S FARMTRUCK & AZN

Airdate TBD

In Street Outlaws, Farmtruck and AZN are synonymous with crazy antics and wacky builds, but recently, they’ve been working on a new batch of creations unlike anything the viewers have seen before. This two-hour special will give us an unfiltered look at the new shop and new projects. Farmtruck and AZN take us on a self-shot tour of the shop and give the viewers a peak at the current status of the builds. We’ll learn more about the unbelievable projects that the duo has been cooking up, give the backstory behind each endeavor, and show the beginning of the build process.

HOMESTEAD RESCUE QUARANTINE EDITION

Airdate TBD

As families around the world hunker down in their homes, the Raney homestead is in perpetual quarantine mode in the Alaskan wilderness. Master homesteaders Marty, Misty, and Matt give exclusive self-shot insight into life on the family homestead during these crazy times, and show the world how they not only survive, but thrive.

In addition to premieres on linear, Discovery’s multiplatform team has been featuring talent check-ins from quarantine. From Josh Gates and the Diesel Brothers, to Dave Turin and Sig Hansen, audiences are able to stay connected with their favorite explorers and families as they continue to live their lives in this extremely different time. The multiplatform team also produced a 30-minute companion piece to go along with Animal Planet’s THE ZOO, detailing how COVID-19 is affecting the animals living at The Bronx Zoo.

Each Friday while we stay at home, Discovery Instagram is taking viewers on a field trip. Discovery previously toured the San Diego Zoo, went down under to tour the Australia Zoo with Robert Irwin Jr. reaching over 2M users, and then headed back to the states to the Georgia Aquarium. All events will be archived here.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###