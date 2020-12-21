A PERFECT PLANET, MYSTERIOUS PLANET JUDI DENCH’S WILD BORNEO ADVENTURE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW

discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, will present a slate of nature documentaries and specials when the service launches January 4, 2021. From executive producer and Emmy(r) winner, Alastair Fothergill, series producer Huw Cordey, and narrated by the incomparable Sir David Attenborough, A PERFECT PLANET is a new five-part series that highlights the natural forces that shape our environment and its inhabitants. In addition, the streaming service will present MYSTERIOUS PLANET, a new innovative five-part series narrated by David Schwimmer examining the earth’s greatest evolutionary mysteries. Also, the platform will have the U.S. premiere of JUDI DENCH’S WILD BORNEO ADVENTURE and THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW

The new titles will launch on the newly announced discovery+ streaming platform, helping to usher a new era of experiencing non-fiction content. For the first time, discovery+ will offer the definitive collection of science, nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the BBC’s largest natural history offering featuring shows like: Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Frozen Planet, and The Mating Game, as well as content from digital-first brand The Dodo. discovery+ will also feature special content partnerships with the top environmental organizations in the world, including The Explorers Club, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), The Nature Conservancy (a U.S.-based global conservation organization), Oceana and World Wildlife Fund. In preparation for the discovery+ launch, Discovery Channel will present a marathon of natural history on December 31, 2020, starting at 9am ET with NORTH AMERICA, followed by the Emmy(r) nominated SERENGETI, and EXPEDITION UNKNOWN.

A PERFECT PLANET is a new five-part series from Sir David Attenborough and the award-winning team behind the original Planet Earth and The Hunt. In a unique fusion of blue chip natural history and earth sciences, A PERFECT PLANET explains how the living planet operates, showing how the forces of nature – weather, ocean currents, solar energy and volcanoes – drive, shape and support Earth’s great diversity of life. In doing so, it reveals how animals are perfectly adapted to whatever the environment throws at them.

The series takes audiences on a stunning visual journey, from lands drenched by the Indian Monsoon and the slopes of fiery Hawaiian volcanoes, to the tidal islands of the Bahamas and the frozen wastes of Ellesmere Island. From Arctic wolves prowling moonlit landscapes in winter, to frozen wood frogs magically thawing back to life in spring; from the vampire finches of the Galapagos who drink the blood of seabirds, to the African flamingos who gather in their thousands every year in a vast volcanic lake to breed.

Devised to change the way we see our home, the first four episodes look at the natural forces; volcanoes, the sun, weather and ocean currents, and the last in the series focuses on the human force and our impact on the natural world. Audiences will view time and again how the lives of animals are driven and enabled by our planet’s great natural forces.

Combining humor with the awe and beauty of the natural world, MYSTERIOUS PLANET is an epic journey from producer and creator, Andrew Murray, which ventures to the ends of the earth to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world’s most incredible species. Narrated by David Schwimmer, the series explores five extraordinary hotspots and five unique mysteries, featuring a new cast of charismatic creatures in each location.

From the lush forests of Indonesia to the arid Andean deserts, from the Caribbean to the highlands of Ethiopia, each episode takes us on an adventure through time and space to reveal how these animals came to be, and why they exist only in these exceptional places on our planet. They are nature’s greatest wild locations and their secrets reveal a planet more beautiful and more bizarre than we could ever imagine.

JUDI DENCH’S WILD BORNEO ADVENTURE follows national treasure Dame Judi Dench as she embarks on a wild adventure to explore one of the oldest and most spectacular rainforests in the world. Featuring stunning footage, the documentary special brings to life this incredibly important rainforest which is home to some of the most diverse wildlife on the planet and the tallest tropical trees in the world. With conservationist David Mills at her side, Dame Judi has a front row seat to see wildlife such as baby elephants, orangutans and crocodiles, and looks at what makes this rainforest so vital to life on our planet.

THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW documents the historic journey of a team of adventurers as they strive to complete the world’s first completely human powered ocean row across The Drake Passage, the most dangerous 600 miles of open ocean on Earth. The expedition was captained by Icelandic explorer Fiann Paul who was joined by a team of six record-holding explorers and athletes including Colin O’Brady. The row pushes the entire crew to their limits, testing their physical and mental strength as they work to accomplish something many think is impossible.

A PERFECT PLANET is a Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery, co-produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, China Media Group, CMG Film, Drama and Documentary Programming Center, France Televisions and The Open University. The executive producer is Alastair Fothergill, and the series producer is Huw Cordey. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual. For discovery +, Howard Swartz is executive producer. The first two episodes “Volcanoes” and “Sun” will premiere on January 4th. Episode 3, “Weather” premieres January 10th followed by episode 4 “Oceans” (January 17) and episode 5 “Humans” (January 24).

MYSTERIOUS PLANET is produced by NHNZ, a Blue Ant Studios company, and NHK in Association with ARTE France and Youku for Discovery Channel. For NHNZ, Andrew Murray is series producer, Kyle Murdoch is executive producer. For discovery+, Howard Swartz and Joseph Schneier are executive producers and Mark Cullen is consulting producer This series will drop all episodes at once on January 4 on discovery+.

JUDI DENCH’S GREAT BORNEO ADVENTURE is produced by Atlantic productions for ITV and discovery+. For Atlantic productions, Anthony Geffen is executive producer. For discovery+, Howard Swartz is executive producer. The two-part series will be available on January 4th.

THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW is produced for discovery+ by Matador Content. For Matador Content, executive producers are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Brian Nashel and Jerry Carita. For discovery+, executive producers are Scott Lewers, Christina Bavetta and Kristen Variola. Colin O’Brady and Jenna Besaw also serve as executive producers. The special will be available on January 4th.

Available in the U.S. on January 4, 2021, discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the United States, discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

