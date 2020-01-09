FLAGSHIP HOME AND LIFESTYLE BRAND CONTINUES ITS GLOBAL EXPANSION

London, January 9, 2020 – Discovery, the global leader in real life entertainment, is launching its popular home and lifestyle channel HGTV as a free-to-air channel in Italy, on the 2nd of February 2020. It will also be available on Italy’s streaming entertainment platform, Dplay. In addition, HGTV is launching as a pay TV channel in 11 Central European markets during Q1 2020, including Romania, Hungary and Serbia. The channel is a flagship lifestyle brand for Discovery, with dedicated onscreen talent providing unique insights into renovation and decorating shows.

The roll out of HGTV is part of Discovery’s international strategy to expand the reach of this former Scripps Network brand through its extensive distribution network. The launches will increase the reach of HGTV to more than 100m people across EMEA, providing audiences with access to the ultimate destination for home enthusiasts. HGTV creates a powerful opportunity to connect advertisers with this influential audience group. In the US HGTV has been the #1 network for upscale women aged 25-54 for 12 consecutive years.

HGTV launched in Germany and South Africa in 2019. Home is rebranding to HGTV in the UK, in 2020.

Kasia Kieli, President & MD Discovery EMEA, said: “It’s great to be launching HGTV in Italy and across Central Europe including Romania, Hungary and Serbia. It is a fantastic flagship brand providing a dedicated destination for fans who love home and restoration shows. HGTV also provides a unique opportunity for commercial partners and advertisers to connect with this key audience group. We will be announcing further launches over the coming months. ”

HGTV celebrates the spirit of home and encourages audiences to view and do; with stories, characters and home transformations that empower fans to design and renovate the homes and gardens they love. HGTV’s international hit shows include titles like Fixer Upper, House Hunters and Flip or Flop. HGTV focuses on five content pillars of the home: buying and selling, renovation, flipping, home improvement and dream homes.

Other info:

Discovery Italia is the #3 broadcaster in Italy by audience share and this latest news expands its channel portfolio in Italy to 13 free to air and payTV brands. Discovery Italia’s portfolio of channels now consists of 9 free to air channels (NOVE, Real Time, DMAX, Giallo, MOTOR TREND, Food Network, K2, Frisbee and HGTV following its launch next month); 4 pay channels (Discovery Channel, Discovery Science, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 available on Sky) and several DTC products Dplay, Dplay plus, Eurosport Player and GOLFTV.

-Ends-