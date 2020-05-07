The Hub Will Serve as a Resource for Advertisers Highlighting Discovery’s Full Brand Portfolio with Consumer and Industry Insights as Audiences Seek to Stay Safe and Stay Home

New York, NY – May 7, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., today announced the launch of an all-new Discovery U.S. Ad Sales Content Hub as part of the company’s #HomeTogether initiative, which seeks to connect with and support clients and agency partners remotely during this time, across Discovery’s full suite of brands. The Hub will contain consumer and industry insights driven by Discovery’s networks, which deeply resonate with viewers’ particular needs in today’s world. It will aggregate Discovery’s brands in one location, showcasing how Discovery’s networks help advertisers reach and engage with their customers in more effective ways.

“Viewers and advertisers have always turned to our brands for real life entertainment and talent, particularly in the areas of cooking and home improvement, but never more so than during this unprecedented moment,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Discovery, Inc. “Now more than ever, it is important for us to meaningfully communicate with the advertising community and our clients to provide a service. The new Content Hub is one of the many ways we are offering that support during this time.”

At launch, the Content Hub will include 10 content sections that fit within Discovery’s passion brands including From Our Family to Yours, At Home Celebrations, Take Care of Yourself, Make Being at Home Better, Escape to Far Off Places, There’s a First Time for Everything, Furry Friends Make Everything Better, Finally Getting Around to It, Quarantine Kitchen and Auto Enthusiast. Discovery’s brands are differentiated, with networks including Food Network, HGTV, Discovery Channel, Science, MotorTrend and Animal Planet, and provide consumers with the type of solutions they need. In addition, networks such as TLC and TRVL are providing consumers with the type of escapism they want right now.

Hub content sections also will include an in-depth look at how Discovery’s brands are serving consumers in each passion area with consumer behavior insights across linear, social and digital. It will serve as a branded entertainment resource for clients and will include upcoming sponsorship opportunities, a showcase for multi-platform content, marketing case studies, production information, press releases, ratings highlights and talent information. Additionally, Discovery’s ad sales leadership will provide their takes on consumer trends and insights in an editorial section of the hub.

During the quarantine, Discovery has been communicating with clients through weekly emails from Steinlauf, e-blasts, social media and direct virtual client meetings. The Content Hub will expand upon this communication, showcasing Discovery’s ability to innovate through these times of rapid change in the industry.

Discovery is a consumer-focused organization and the Content Hub allows advertisers to gain more understanding about what consumers are craving right now. The Hub can be found at hometogether.discovery.com.

