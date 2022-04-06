New Hosts Calli Gade and Nate Bonham (Former Hosts, YouTube’s King of Random)

New York, New York – April 6, 2022 – What makes you curious? Are you interested in learning about why animals keep evolving into crabs or perhaps would like to know the sexual implications of the pandemic? In less than 15 minutes, CURIOSITY DAILY can give you all the interesting tidbits about the most covered or obscure topics of our day, while making you smarter in just a few minutes.

Debuting April 6, new hosts, Calli Gade and Nate Bonham (former hosts of the popular YouTube channel’s The King of Random) bring their entertaining interpretations to today’s most interesting science, space and technology news. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, listeners will gain insights about their mind and body, outer space and the depths of the sea, and how history shaped the world into what it is today.

“Discovery’s audiences are inherently curious. They don’t just want to hear about the news, they want to experience it for themselves. As an extension of our brand, CURIOSITY DAILY will dive further into the whys and the wows of the world around us,” states Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science.

What makes this chocked-full-of-fascinating-facts podcast come to life is Calli and Nate’s long-standing relationship of nine years. On “The King of Random” they blew stuff up, mixed stuff up and learned something new everyday–just like the CURIOSITY DAILY podcast. From learning how genetically engineered pig hearts could save human lives to mysterious volcanic explosions that have sent shockwaves around the world, listeners will leave a bit smarter and have a great tidbit for their next social gathering.

Upcoming episodes include:

Episode 101: 16 PSYCHE, XENOTRANSPLANTATION, OCEAN WAVES BECOME A RAVE

Drops April 6, 2022

Topics include: a metallic object in space that might be worth seven hundred quintillion dollars, how genetically engineered pig hearts could save tons of human lives and how bioluminescent waves are putting on trippy light shows in the world’s oceans.

Episode 102: VOLCANIC VIOLENCE, A SALT & BATTERY, CRUSTACEAN CONSPIRACY

Drops April 7, 2022

Topics include: a massively mysterious volcanic explosion that literally sent shockwaves around the world, how salty batteries are set to sweeten the competition in the energy storage industry and how scientists have no idea why animals keep evolving into crabs.

Episode 103: COVID’S BRIGHT SIDE, FROGS OUT ON A LIMB, FERTILIZING FUEL

Drops April 8, 2022

Topics include: COVID-19 may have revamped cities for the better, astounding new technology that could one day regrow human limbs and how an agricultural fertilizer is going from feeding the world to potentially powering the world.

CURIOSITY DAILY can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Google Podcasts, RSS, Stitcher, Player FM, Pocket Casts, Overcast. From Wheelhouse DNA the executive producers are Ed Simpson, Fanny Baudry and Leah Sutherland. The episodes are written and produced by Joey Scavuzzo. Additional writing from James Lynch and Matt Mayer. Researcher is Rachel Wilde. Sound design, audio engineering and editing by Nick Carissimi. For Discovery, executive producer, Christina Bavetta; coordinating producer, Krishna San Nicolas.

CO-HOST BIOS

Calli Gade

Calli is a creative, innovative illustrator and sculptor. Her love for creating and building began at an early age. She is a vocal advocate for women in the science, tech, engineering and math fields. Her passions live at the intersection of science and art, and uses both to help understand and explain the world around us. In her spare time, Calli also acts, models and totally crushes it on her Twitch gaming live streams.

Nate Bonham

Nate has had an interest in science and thirst for knowledge his whole life. He’s driven to learn how the world around him works, as well as figure how and why it’s changing. He has an uncanny ability to jump into a topic cold and, within minutes, understand it from top to bottom. Nate has combined his love of science and getting his hands dirty to become a builder of all kinds of sculptures. It’s his mission to expand his mind and yours about our dynamic planet and universe.

About Discovery

