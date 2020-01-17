(LOS ANGELES) – Last year, veteran gold miner Dave Turin proved there is still gold in America’s abandoned mines. This season, Dave is turning it up a notch, expanding his hunt for an even bigger payday in the historic lost mines of Montana. But will his big gamble pay off? Or will Dave and his team go home empty handed? Discovery’s hit multi-platform series GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE returns for its second season on Friday, February 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery. Viewers will also be able to watch a mid-form series about the show on the Discovery GO app.

With more than 3,500 abandoned mines in the Treasure State, Dave believes one of them could be a jackpot in gold. But finding it will require him to uncover the history and decode the land like never before. The stakes couldn’t be any higher as Dave and his team go up against the clock in a search for gold before the winter freezes the land out completely. If that wasn’t difficult enough, Dave has set a gold target of 400 ounces this year ($600,000 at today’s price) with his crew entrusting his ability to find gold by becoming partners with him.

Dave spent years working alongside mine boss Todd Hoffman from Discovery’s #1 show GOLD RUSH and earned the nickname “Dozer Dave” after spending countless hours bulldozing in the quest for gold. After leaving GOLD RUSH, Dave was contacted by people from across the country to help resurrect their failing mines. He knew the risks but as a savvy businessman, saw an opportunity to hit the ultimate motherlode.

As Discovery Channel’s first GOLD RUSH multi-platform series, the mid-form series will follow Dave’s search and will air on the DiscoveryGO platform, which is free to viewers with their cable subscription. Dave will explore the history of each mine and prospect the land to figure out which mine could see him win big. The search will culminate with Dave picking the one abandoned Montana mine he can turn into newfound riches.

DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw TV, with Peter Campion, Mike Griffiths and Sam Maynard as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa and John Slaughter serve as executive producers with Jessica Mollo serving as associate producer.

