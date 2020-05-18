(LOS ANGELES) – Over a decade ago, Discovery Channel launched one of its most iconic ads of all time, The World is Just Awesome. The video featured crowds of people from around the world, catchy lyrics and some of the network’s most recognizable faces including DIRTY JOBS host Mike Rowe. Today, Discovery launched a new campaign – with a spin on this original classic, proving the world is still as awesome as ever as most of us continue to shelter in place.

“The essence of ‘The World Is Awesome’ is core to our brand and what Discovery was founded upon. It just seemed the right time to remind all of us that even during challenges, we will do our best to find beauty in the things around us and our mission remains focused,” said Josh Kovolenko, senior vice president of marketing, Discovery, Animal Planet and Science Channel.

The latest ad continues on the powerful message from 12 years ago while reflecting the current world and Discovery’s line-up of its most recognizable talent, including Rowe who once again makes a cameo.

The spot is available across Discovery’s social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and an extended version on TikTok. Other Discovery talent featured in the ad include Charlotte, Eivin, Eve and Jane Kilcher (Alaska: The Last Frontier); The Brown Family (Alaskan Bush People); Faruq Tauheed (BattleBots); Emily Reidel (Bering Sea Gold); Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s the Irwins); Sig and Mandy Hansen (Deadliest Catch); Keith Colburn, Casey McManus and Jake Anderson and family (Deadliest Catch); Jeff Silva (Deadliest Catch: Bloodline); The Muscle, Diesel Dave and daughter (Diesel Brothers); Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown, Josh Gates Tonight); Chris Jacobs (Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live, Gold Rush Live); Jessica Chobot (Expedition X, BattleBots); Russell Holmes (Garage Rehab); Forrest Galante (Extinct or Alive); Dave Turin (Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine); Dusty Crum (Guardians of the Glades); Tickle and Tim Smith (Moonshiners); The Wild Twins, Amber and Serena (Naked and Afraid); Adam Savage (Savage Builds, MythBusters); and Farmtruck and AZN (Street Outlaws). Mark Rober (Shark Week, #TeamTrees, Revenge of the Nerd), and Nick Uhas (#TeamPluto).

The message is one of optimism and a reminder that even when faced with incredible challenges – we can continue to make the world just as awesome as ever.

