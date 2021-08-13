Over 372 million people in Europe watch Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 across TV and digital, more than 10% more than Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

discovery+ drives record streaming and almost 3 times more new paying subscribers vs. PyeongChang 2018

Large linear TV audiences continue ahead of return to Europe for Olympic Games Paris 2024

LONDON – August 12, 2021 – Discovery’s approach of providing broad access on free-to-air and pay-TV while delivering all the action on digital has continued to grow European audiences for the Olympic Games. Bringing viewers every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 drove record digital engagement with almost 3 times more people signing up to Discovery’s subscription services compared to Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

More than 372 million people watched Tokyo 2020 in Europe, more than 10% more than PyeongChang 2018. Over 175 million of those viewed Discovery’s coverage on TV and digital, 13 times more vs. PyeongChang 2018. Almost 200 million additional people watched through partner broadcasters with whom Discovery agreed sublicence agreements, including 45 free-to-air national broadcasters throughout Europe.

Already dubbed the first streaming Olympics, 1.3 billion minutes of Olympics content has been consumed across Discovery’s digital platforms led by discovery+ and Eurosport subscription services. This is 21 times more minutes compared to PyeongChang 2018, Discovery’s previous Olympic Games, as on average viewers consumed 60% more minutes per user for Tokyo 2020. Discovery’s first Olympic Summer Games underlines the continuing broad interest across Europe in the world’s greatest event, as well as the strong desire by audiences to create their own personalised experience by choosing what to watch from every sporting event, national hero and inspirational story.

Despite the local time zone meaning no traditional evening prime time viewing in Europe, large linear TV audience shares were seen across the Nordic markets where Discovery is presenting the Games on it’s free-to-air networks. Shares as high as 86% were recorded during the Games, with shares of more than 80% recorded in Norway and Sweden throughout the Olympics. Shares across the Eurosport pay-TV network improved by 42% compared to PyeongChang 2018.

Jean-Briac Perrette, President & CEO, Discovery International, said: “From the beginning of our partnership with the International Olympic Committee in 2015, Discovery committed to growing the Olympics audience in Europe and engaging new people with the Games. Despite significant challenges brought on by the pandemic, we have now delivered on this ambition with record breaking reach and bringing new audiences to the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, achieved together with over 45 sublicence partners that Discovery has brought on-board. I particularly want to thank our brilliant team that worked tirelessly in unprecedented conditions, and with our great partners the IOC and OBS, to bring these Games so successfully to our audiences across Europe.”

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sports, Discovery, said: “Tokyo 2020 was a truly unique Olympics and it was a privilege for Discovery to bring the Games to people throughout Europe as well as in record numbers on digital platforms. Discovery’s unrivalled expertise in sports storytelling, both on and off the field of play, entertained and delighted audiences across all out platforms. Growing audiences and engagement through sport is something we do best, particularly as we see the success of leveraging a mass-appeal platform in discovery+ to bring in new and different consumers. We’re already well into our planning for Beijing 2022, less than six months away, and the handover to Paris during the Closing Ceremony brought to life the outstanding opportunity that a Games in our own backyard will bring.”

The free Eurosport.com and its multiple local market versions continued to see record breaking daily audiences throughout the Games, delivering 3 times higher reach than PyeongChang 2018. More than 47 million unique visitors followed Eurosport’s Olympic coverage during the 17 day period of the Olympics, seeing page views and video starts more than double compared to the previous Olympic Winter Games.

Discovery presented the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 50 markets in Europe featuring 11 national productions and coverage in 19 languages. Looking ahead to Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the return to Europe for Olympic Games Paris 2024, discovery+ and Eurosport’s digital services** remain the place in Europe to offer every unmissable moment of the Olympics.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the United States, discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

About Eurosport

Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, unlocking the power of sport through localised content from the world’s greatest sporting events. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Discovery is bringing Eurosport to discovery+, the real-life direct-to-consumer streaming service, starting in a range of international markets during 2021. Firmly established as the Home of Cycling, Grand Slam Tennis and Winter Sport, Eurosport channels – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 – reach 246 million cumulative subscribers across 75 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Eurosport.com is Europe’s No 1 online sports news website that reaches more than 50 million unique users per month. Eurosport Events specializes in the management and promotion of international sporting events. More information is available by visiting corporate.eurosport.com.

###