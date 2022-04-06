New York, NY – April 6, 2022 – Discovery, Inc. today announced that a selection of Discovery’s streaming TV everywhere (TVE) GO apps are now available on Comcast’s XClass TV and Xfinity Flex, providing more customers with direct and easy access to HGTV GO, TLC GO, Food Network GO, Discovery GO and ID GO.

To access Discovery’s TVE GO apps on XClass TV and Flex, customers can simply say the name of the app into the device’s voice remote. Built on Comcast’s global technology platform, XClass TV and Flex offer customers a simple and personalized entertainment platform that makes finding live and on demand streaming content from hundreds of apps and services just a click or voice command away.

