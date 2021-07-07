SHARK WEEK Swims onto Screens, July 11th on Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18. With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in SHARK WEEK history, SHARK WEEK 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before. This year, SHARK WEEK has paired with a notable list of marketing partners to give fans the opportunity to celebrate sharks in exceptional and jawsome ways.

SHARK WEEK announces several new and returning partners including — Beneath the Waves, Oceana, Ocean Conservancy, Southwest® Airlines, Wilson, Nautica, Casely, MeUndies, American Red Cross, Biossance, Pooch Perks, Great Clips, Ubisoft, The Paley Center for Media and Georgetown Cupcake.

“Our marketing partnerships are an integral part of our annual Shark Week celebration. They extend our reach, allow our superfans to experience the brand in new ways and most important of all, benefit sharks and ocean conservation.” said Senior Vice President of Marketing, Josh Kovolenko.

Once again, Oceana and Discovery are teaming up to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. This year, Discovery is partnering with Beneath The Waves, an ocean NGO using cutting-edge science to advance scientific discovery and catalyze ocean policy, with initiatives focusing on the conservation of biodiversity and highly migratory species such as sharks. Discovery will also be working with Ocean Conservancy again this year to help promote safe beach clean-ups across the country to keep our waters clean for sharks and the other marine life that live in them.

To help Discovery’s finned friends, SHARK WEEK fans can text Shark to 707070 to support Discovery’s SHARK WEEK Fund through Pledge, a donation platform for today’s mission-driven companies, nonprofits, and people. Help protect sharks and preserve our oceans by contributing to the organizations Oceana, Beneath The Waves, and Ocean Conservancy. Shark Week Zoom Backgrounds featuring the text to donate will also be available on Zoom’s website as well as through the text link. Msg&data rates may apply. Terms / Privacy Policy.

In addition to new and returning partners, throughout the month of July, SHARK WEEK fans can look to the skies on the East Coast for the first-ever SHARK WEEK blimp, at 128-feet long,44-feet high, it is one of only 15 flying today. The blimp will take off from Nashville and travel up and down the East Coast through July 20. SHARK WEEK blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek. In Los Angeles, SHARK WEEK enthusiasts can bring their cars to La Cienega Car Wash and Oil Change for an immersive Shark Week car wash experience July 9th-11th.

The Paley Center for Media is thrilled to once again partner with Discovery to celebrate SHARK WEEK. Launching July 11 – 18 to align with the show’s network premiere, the Paley Center will host an immersive and engaging salute on paleycenter.org, which includes thrilling videos and information including some of the best moments from SHARK WEEK since the pop culture phenomenon began in 1988 on Discovery, and seeks to educate viewers while also entertaining and inspiring them.

Southwest Airlines® has been a partner of SHARK WEEK since 2013. This year’s partnership brings plenty of fintastic elements for customers to enjoy! While inflight, Southwest passengers can watch sharktastic content on the SHARK WEEK TV Series Channel, available on the Inflight Entertainment Portal, which houses a library of SHARK WEEK episodes, plus a never-before-seen episode, Return to Shark Vortex, available nearly two weeks ahead of its premiere during SHARK WEEK.

Additionally, Southwest passengers can tune in to SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel beginning Sunday, July 11, and continuing through Sunday, July 18, via live TV onboard Southwest WiFi-equipped flights. Customers traveling on Southwest during SHARK WEEK will be surprised with SHARK WEEK gate games, shark trivia, and more.

Great Clips, the world’s largest salon brand with nearly 4,400 salons in the U.S and Canada, has partnered with SHARK WEEK for the ninth consecutive year. Great Clips will feature SHARK WEEK in-salon via co-branded signage nationwide from July 1st – 18th inviting customers to tune into the week’s programs and will have a co-branded TV spot running on Discovery Channel starting on July 5, 2021.

Returning partner, Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands. Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2013, Future Games of London is a game studio specializing in original free to play games for mobile and tablet devices. Ubisoft will design and develop a SHARK WEEK in-game integration within Hungry Shark Evolution. They will also include SHARK WEEK-themed loading screen, SHARK WEEK tune-in pushes and SHARK WEEK promo running on pre-game load screen in Hungry Shark Evolution and Hungry Shark World.

For the first time, Wilson Sporting Goods Co., official ball of the AVP, is celebrating SHARK WEEK with a limited-edition SHARK WEEK collaboration Wilson volleyball. Dedicated to SHARK WEEK fans everywhere, the ball features a SHARK WEEK-inspired design suitable for shark, ocean, and beach volleyball enthusiasts alike. The ball will be available exclusively on wilson.com, with a portion of proceeds supporting Beneath the Waves.

Nautica, one of the most recognized American brands in the world with over 70 product categories from apparel to home, joins as a SHARK WEEK partner to create an interactive poll that will allow their Instagram audience to vote for their favorite shark to celebrate SHARK WEEK. The winning shark will be featured on the brand’s next Sustainably Crafted tee & hat for Spring ’22. Additionally, in celebration of SHARK WEEK, Nautica is going to match all consumer donations to Oceana via their Give Change to Make Change Round-Up Program from 7/11-7/18.

Casely, the Brooklyn-based fashion tech accessory retailer, is thrilled to partner with SHARK WEEK for the first time to create a limited-edition shark-themed iPhone case, which will be released to the public on July 1st. A portion of profits from every product sold during the month of July will be donated to Beneath The Waves.

MeUndies is celebrating SHARK WEEk with Discovery all week long. Follow @meundies on Instagram and Twitter to learn more about the ocean’s most misunderstood creature with trivia, games, memes, and more. Plus, a limited-edition print Shark Bite will be coming soon in MeUndies Undies and Loungewear. Use promo code SHARKWEEK to get 25% off our new Shark print for a limited time.

Pooch Perks, the #1 monthly dog box in America is back again this year featuring an updated exclusive dog box including premium dog toys, sea treats and accessories that complement the special SHARK WEEK theme. The dog box will feature items that support small US businesses, are eco-friendly and made for dogs of all breeds and sizes, making any dog able to enjoy SHARK WEEK alongside their owner! Aside from the SHARK WEEK Pampered Pooch Box, additional SHARK WEEK theme pet items are available for stand-alone purchase on the poochperks.com website.

American Red Cross partners with SHARK WEEK for the first time this year. SHARK WEEK is in Your Blood. This July, SHARK WEEK and the American Red Cross are teaming up to urge eligible donors of all types to give now. No matter your blood type – or even if you don’t know your blood type – you can help save lives this summer by visiting rcblood.org/Shark and making an appointment.

Biossance partners with Discovery to celebrate sustainable products during SHARK WEEK and highlight the importance of shark conservation through social media. As pioneers in science and biotechnology, Biossance uses its rich expertise to create groundbreaking, high-performance skincare powered by squalane For generations, skincare companies had tried to obtain similar substances by harvesting shark livers or turning to other unreliable natural sources, but their sugarcane-derived formula makes this perfect moisturizer purer, more sustainable, and more reliable, and it saves more than 2 million sharks from being hunted and killed each year. Biossance is also a proud Oceana Corporate partner.

Lastly, Shark fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with our returning partner Georgetown Cupcake. In celebration of SHARK WEEK 2021, Georgetown Cupcake, founded by sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne has created a new SHARK WEEK Dozen. This year’s SHARK WEEK Dozen includes 4 “Shark Fin Vanilla” cupcakes topped with ocean blue buttercream, sparkling blue sanding sugar, and fondant shark fins, 2 Shark Vanilla cupcakes topped with ocean blue buttercream, sparkling blue sanding sugar, and fondant disc featuring 3 sharks, 2 Chocolate & Sunshine Yellow Vanilla Buttercream cupcakes with shark head fondant, and 4 Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream cupcakes with SHARK WEEK logo fondant. Available in stores and for nationwide shipping July 1st – July 31st.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity, and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

