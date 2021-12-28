Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 on Discovery with new series and returning favorites coming this year. Race into the new series STREET OUTLAWS: FARMTRUCK AND AZN, search for gold in Alaska with Todd Hoffman and his family as they try to turn around a distressed mine in the all-new series HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD and watch REVENGE OF THE NERD: MARK ROBER as Rober and his team of “Avengineers” build ingenious devices to execute their elaborate pranks. In returning favorites, follow Mike Rowe as he gets dirty while shadowing the careers of unsung heroes in DIRTY JOBS, join Jim Belushi back on his cannabis farm in Oregon for another season of GROWING BELUSHI and of course “it’s robot fighting time” in an electric new season of BATTLEBOTS. With so many shows to watch, Discovery will have something for everyone to enjoy in the new year.

