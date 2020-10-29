Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson Will Appear In Four New Episodes Premiering Monday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

New York [Oct. 29, 2020] HGTV’s blockbuster series Celebrity IOU—whose first season captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history—will spotlight more heartwarming renovations from Hollywood A-listers to individuals who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives. The first four episodes of the season, premiering on Monday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will capture all the feels as HGTV’s famous twins, real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, help the award-winning stars with the surprise home overhauls. The featured celebrities include: Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Awards and GRAMMY Award® nominated and Critics’ Choice Television Award winning actress, producer and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel; Emmy® Award nominated and multi Screen Actors Guild Awards® winning actor Justin Hartley; actress and Academy Awards®, Golden Globe® Awards and Emmy® Awards winner Allison Janney; and Emmy® Award nominated and multi Screen Actors Guild Awards® winning actor, writer, and producer Rainn Wilson. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“Celebrity IOU is so full of heart and just the kind of feel-good energy we all need right now,” said Jonathan. “The idea of giving back resonates with everyone—and, for us, working with these incredibly thoughtful celebrities is so uplifting.”

“Our passion is sharing the gift of home with others and we love being a part of these stories of pure gratitude,” added Drew. “In season one, we were blown away by how hands-on each celebrity was and season two is no different! Everyone is so dedicated because they’re doing this for people they love.”

This season will follow Drew and Jonathan as they meet each celebrity at the renovation recipients’ home, ready to work together to create beautiful, customized spaces that reward mentors, friends and family members. The premiere episode will showcase Zooey Deschanel and the Brothers reimagining a small home into an open concept floorplan for her lifelong friend, a therapist and mom of two who always puts others before herself. Other projects this season will include a drab backyard turned luxurious outdoor oasis and a cramped galley kitchen transformed into a dream space for cooking and entertaining.

“It only took one season of Celebrity IOU to become a household name for millions of fans,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This series taps into the emotions of gratitude and appreciation for our loved ones. Creating beautiful spaces for families is a hallmark for HGTV and the fact that so many celebrities want do the same for the special people in their lives is truly inspirational.”

Additional fresh content from the new season of Celebrity IOU will be available on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning Dec. 14. Fans are invited to connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU to find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###