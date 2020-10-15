New York [Oct. 15, 2020] Despite setbacks, major expenses, expansive reno projects and bombed weekly challenges, underdog Drew Scott gleefully seized the title of champion from his brother Jonathan during last night’s final episode of Brother vs. Brother, the HGTV real estate and renovation competition produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Drew also snagged another exclusive bragging right with his victory—his Hancock Park home netted the highest added value in series’ history. The profit margin of Drew’s gorgeously renovated property, the “Corner Chateau,” handily defeated Jonathan’s efforts at his “House Next Door” by a whopping $200,000. A portion of the proceeds from the Brother vs. Brother home sales will provide up to 100,000 meals to Turn Up! Fight Hunger a Discovery partnership with No Kid Hungry that helps solve childhood hunger.

“It feels so amazing to win. I would’ve never lived it down if Jonathan beat me this time,” said Drew. “I sold the home for a very decent profit, won back my title, and I am so happy to put a portion of the proceeds toward a good cause. To me, giving back is just as important as winning.”

“I don’t like losing, especially to Drew, because now I won’t hear the end of it,” Jonathan added. “However, in the end it’s gratifying that the results of our competition will help kids in need.”

Each episode of Brother vs. Brother is available on HGTV GO. Fans can stay connected with Brother vs. Brother on HGTV’s digital platforms and can also visit HGTV.com/brother-vs-brother for exclusive show content. In addition they can follow @HGTV and #BroVsBro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and can follow Drew @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and Jonathan @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

HGTV’s digital platforms including Facebook, IGTV, and HGTV.com are featuring additional content of the challenge rewards featured in each episode in the new digital series Brother vs. Brother: Challenges Uncut. Each episode is now available here.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###