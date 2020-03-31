New Season Premieres on Monday, May 4th at 10pm ET/PT with a Special Sneak Peek on Sunday, May 3rd at 10pm ET/PT Following the Finale of Buddy vs. Duff

New York – March 31, 2020 – Duff Goldman and his Charm City Cake team of decorators, designers and builders return with an all-new array of top-tier cakes that are beyond wild imagination on the new season of Duff Takes The Cake. For years renowned clients have come to the Ace of Cakes star for his artistry and ability to design marvelous edible masterpieces made entirely of cake for noteworthy celebrations and A-list events. Now, Duff and his team are using their master skills to design epic cakes for deserving, good-hearted people serving their communities, to celebrate their hard work and special milestones. It’s no cakewalk, as Duff and his team must work around the clock to meet impossible deadlines, defeat design challenges, and overcome delivery obstacles, but the reactions to their incredible creations are always the icing on the cake. Duff Takes The Cake will have a special sneak peek on Sunday, May 3rd at 10pm ET/PT following the finale of Buddy vs. Duff with remaining new episodes premiering Mondays at 10pm ET/PT beginning May 4th .

“Duff Goldman is the master of dazzling and astonishing cakes, mixing unrestrained creativity and ingenuity in each and every one of his one-of-a-kind cakes designs,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “The new season will warm viewers’ hearts as Duff and his talented team build and deliver cakes to well deserving people and audiences will be entertained with witty, behind the scenes moments as the spectacular cakes come to life.”

Throughout the five half-hour long episodes, no job is too big, and no detail is too small for this crew of confectionery masters as they transform last-minute, heartfelt requests into innovative cakes, often facing unforeseeable challenges along the way. From a life-size angel cake for volunteers of Project Angel Food, who prepare and deliver healthy meals to the sick, to a Star Wars droid cake with a twist for kids who are leading the way with science and technology innovation, and to a deceptively real grill cake with meat barbecuing for a celebration for the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments, these cakes always impress as an added surprise for these celebrations.

Every cake must be as special as its recipients and it must arrive intact and on time, to some of the wildest locations including a prehistoric dinosaur-themed cake to brighten the day for two children at Jurassic World™ at Universal Studios Hollywood, and a whale-watching cake presented on a boat off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. The season also features more outrageous cakes including for the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s Volta, local elementary school kids learning about health and wellness with Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team, and for a Scottish festival celebrating strength and skill with Highland games. Nothing is too crazy or over-the-top as Duff Takes the Cake!

Fans can watch Duff take on culinary challenges and check out his best creations by following #DuffTakesTheCake.

