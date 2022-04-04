New Series Premieres on Sunday, April 24th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network

New York – April 4, 2022 – For the first time, Duff Goldman is in the kitchen sharing his favorite savory dishes and sweet desserts on Food Network’s new daytime series Duff: Ace of Taste, premiering on Sunday, April 24th at 12pm ET/PT. Duff, known for his baking expertise on primetime, is now sharing his culinary skills as a classically trained chef by preparing flavorful and satisfying meals. As a husband and new father, Duff spreads his love for his family, friends, and local community with delicious, freshly prepared, homemade meals. From tiny finger foods for his daughter Josephine’s first tea party, to a decadent cheeseburger on a pate a choux bun to satisfy the stomachs of his bandmates, and to new twists on crowd-pleasing sweets for a bake sale at his neighborhood elementary school, Duff adds his signature creativity into every dish.

“Cooking savory foods can be just as creative and surprising as baking and pastry. Audiences have seen me break down baking science into plain English on the Baking Championships, and that is exactly what I do with cooking on Duff: Ace of Taste – and the food is super good! Now, instead of just eating food and telling you what I think about a dish, I actually get to show you how I like to make it,” Duff Goldman.

“Viewers have been in awe of Duff Goldman’s cake artistry and dessert expertise in primetime. Now, we are thrilled for viewers to see him share his culinary skills in Food Network’s ‘in the kitchen’ programming lineup,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “Viewers will enjoy seeing a more personal side of Duff in the kitchen.”

Family, friends, and food have always been at the center of Duff’s life, and throughout the six half-hour episodes he shares how he prepares their favorite things to eat. Each episode is filled with delicious recipes, including Texas Chili and Sweet Southern Cornbread, as well as useful takeaways and practical time-saving tips in the kitchen, such as how to make a double duty dough that can be used for both sweet and savory mouthwatering items like Chocolate Babka and Spinach Artichoke Babka. Duff adds his unique flair to each crowd-pleasing dish, proving he truly is the Ace of Taste.

For more of Duff’s recipes head to FoodNetwork.com/AceofTaste. Plus, for more tips and tricks in the kitchen follow #AceofTaste.

Ace of Taste is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network.

