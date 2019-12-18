Eurosport’s marketing solutions and creative engine to collaborate with Bridgestone on programming and content through to Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship of new Essential Olympic Stories series championing Olympians will amplify Bridgestone’s values and Games association Brand campaign to associate Bridgestone with the ‘Road to Tokyo’ and throughout Eurosport’s live and on-demand coverage of Tokyo 2020 next summer



LONDON, PARIS, 18 December 2019 – Eurosport has today confirmed Bridgestone as a Presenting Partner of its multi-screen coverage of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 across Europe.* Bridgestone becomes the first partner announced by Eurosport as the Home of the Olympics through to Paris 2024 builds up to its first Summer edition next year.

The partnership between Eurosport and Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company and a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, will see the organisations work together to deeply engage passionate sport and Olympic Games audiences in 50 markets. Eurosport’s specialist brand solutions and creative engine will collaborate with Bridgestone on an extensive range of programming and content association, supporting their ‘Chase Your Dream, No Matter What’ message of celebrating those who let nothing get in the way of their dreams.

A centrepiece of the partnership will be the sponsorship of a new series: Essential Olympic Stories. Leveraging Eurosport’s expertise in sports storytelling and access to the full Olympic archive, the Presenter Partner position will amplify Bridgestone’s brand values and commitment to the Olympic Games as the programme champions the greatest heroes and most memorable moments in Games history.

Mike Rich, Eurosport Head of Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Bridgestone to amplify their commitment to the Olympic Games all the way to Tokyo 2020. With Bridgestone using the inspiration of the Olympic Games and its athletes to empower people to ‘Chase Your Dream, No Matter What’, Eurosport’s deep connection with sports fans as we power people’s passions for the Olympics offers the perfect fit.

“Eurosport’s reach and engagement around the Olympic Games through to Paris 2024 is unrivalled, connecting with millions of fans across Europe around every minute of the Games. Paired with the deep creative capability we’ve built internally, we are the one partner across Europe who can help brands engage this audience at scale and in the most meaningful way,” he added.

Thierry Jupsin, Brands Marketing Director at Bridgestone EMEA said: “As a proud Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, we’re delighted to work with Eurosport for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which take place in our hometown. This partnership is a unique opportunity to celebrate the upcoming Games, our shared values and inspire people of all ages and abilities to chase their dream and overcome any obstacles they face during life’s unpredictable journey.”

As Home of the Olympics in Europe, Eurosport will work with Bridgestone to associate its brand within its monthly ‘Road to Tokyo’ programming and content in the run up to Tokyo 2020 next summer. This is now live across all Eurosport screens starting with the Against All Odds series, part Eurosport’s Olympic Channel partnership.

The campaign will build to associate Bridgestone with Eurosport’s live and on-demand coverage of the Olympic Games starting in July 2020. As a Presenting Partner, Bridgestone will introduce Eurosport’s European morning programme and video-on-demand highlights, which are set to be highly popular as fans look to catch up with all the action from 33 sports over 17 days, and throughout the extensive live and catch up coverage on television and digital.Bridgestone will feature prominently across Eurosport’s digital platforms, which will be the only place to experience all 3,500 hours of Tokyo 2020 as part of the biggest-ever digital Olympic Summer Games in Europe. Throughout the Games journey, Bridgestone will be a headline brand on Eurosport.com and the Eurosport app where fans will follow all the latest news, features, results, medal tables and coverage. Eurosport and Bridgestone will also create a dedicated brand takeover for the Presenting Partner to effectively engage fans around the big Games milestones, such as 100 days to go and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Bridgestone was previously a partner of Discovery and Eurosport’s record-breaking coverage of Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 last year. PyeongChang 2018 marked the first fully digital Olympic Winter Games across Europe, with Discovery and Eurosport’s digital and social platforms reaching a record 76 million people, while 63% of the population watched on free-to-air and pay-TV in Discovery’s top ten markets, on its own channels, and those of its partner broadcasters.

Discovery’s long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), announced in June 2015, included multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe and began for Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and runs through to Olympic Games Paris 2024.

