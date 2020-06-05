Eurosport to show live football from the first three matchdays of Norway’s top division across Europe

Live action kicks off on Tuesday 16 June featuring champions Molde

Andrew Georgiou: “Discovery and Eurosport is using its various channels and platforms to bring its portfolio of live sport to even more people”

Sports fans starved of live action will be able to enjoy football on Eurosport in June from a country that is producing some of the finest talent of this generation.



Eurosport’s exclusive coverage of Norway’s premier domestic football competition – the Eliteserien – kicks off across Europe on Tuesday 16 June to coincide with the opening round of the 2020 season.

Football fans will be able to watch at least two games live from each matchday – initially for the first three rounds of the Eliteserien season – on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

Aalesunds FK will host champions Molde (Tuesday 16 June, KO 18:00 CEST) for the first half of a double-header on what will be Eurosport’s first broadcast of the Eliteserien across Europe on the opening day of the season. Eurosport will also show the biggest match in Norwegian football on matchday two when bitter rivals Molde and Rosenborg go toe-to-toe at the Aker Stadion (Saturday 20 June, KO 20:30 CEST) in the country’s west.

Discovery in Norway will also screen every match from its own domestic football competition continuing its association with the Eliteserien that began in 2017 as part of a six-year agreement with the Norwegian Football Federation. In 2020, four matches a week will be screened on TVNorge and Eurosport Norge with the outstanding matches shown on Discovery’s affiliate channels, Eurosport Pluss, from 1-12. Every match will also be available to watch via Dplay and Eurosport Player.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “We are as excited as the millions of sports fans across Europe that live sport is making a return to our screens. By showing the Eliteserien to fans across the continent, Discovery and Eurosport is using its various channels and platforms to bring its portfolio of live sport to even more people.

“Our scale and expertise mean we have the right-holder relationships and content to give fans the best possible offer at this challenging time – and increasingly enjoying the return of live sport.”

Striking sensation Erling Braut Håland, up-and-coming midfielder Martin Ødegaard and highly-rated defender Kristoffer Ajer are just two of the stars who began their fledgling careers in Norway’s top tier while a host of up-and-coming talent already part of the Norwegian national team set-up will ply their trade in the Eliteserien in 2020.

Live Eliteserien matches on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Matchday 1:

Tuesday 16 June, Aalesunds FK vs Molde (KO 18:00 CEST)

Tuesday 16 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Vålerenga (KO 20:30 CEST)

Wednesday 17 June, IK Start vs Strømsgodset (KO 18:00 CEST)

Wednesday 17 June, Haugesund vs SK Brann (KO 20:30 CEST)

Matchday 2:

Saturday 20 June, Molde vs Rosenborg (KO 20:30 CEST)

Sunday 21 June, SK Brann vs Viking (KO 20:30 CEST)

Matchday 3:

Tuesday 24 June, IK Start vs Molde (KO 18:00 CEST)

Tuesday 24 June, Odd vs Valerenga (KO 20:30 CEST)

Wednesday 25 June, Sarpsborg 08 vs Strømsgodset (KO 18:00 CEST)

Wednesday 25 June, Rosenborg vs Bodø/Glimt (KO 20:30 CEST)

– ENDS –