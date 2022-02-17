– New Episodes Sundays on ID at 9/8c Beginning February 20th & Available to Stream on discovery+ –

– All Episodes of EVIL LIVES HERE available to Stream Now on discovery+ –

(New York, NY) – If the person closest to you were the devil in disguise, would you see the signs? This month, the hit true crime series EVIL LIVES HERE returns to ID and discovery+ for its hundredth episode – and, yet another bone-chilling season. Featuring terrifying and unbelievable first-hand accounts from people whose loved ones have committed some of the most horrifying crimes imaginable, this season will take viewers through the terror, pain, and lingering trauma that comes hand-in-hand with living in close proximity to evil. New Episodes Air Sundays at 9/8c on ID beginning Sunday, February 20th with the first two episodes available to stream back to back on discovery+ and new episodes dropping weekly. All previous seasons of EVIL LIVES HERE are currently available to stream on discovery+.

From a sister’s terrifying realization that her brother is far more evil than she could have thought and a man deep in denial over his girlfriend’s deadly actions to an ex-wife determined to avoid a divorce by any gruesome means necessary and a stepson too dangerous and sick to be believed, the new season of EVIL LIVES HERE will give audiences intimate access to even more terrifying accounts from survivors and families who witnessed the unthinkable.

The gripping first episode of the season features a devastating account of a deeply disturbing case of child abuse. Survivor Jesse Eging painfully shares the horrific abuse and terror he and his siblings experienced at the hands of his mother’s live-in girlfriend, Alice Jenkins. What started as small, cruel acts of dominance by Alice, perceived by Jesse and his siblings as “games”, quickly escalated into full blown acts of abuse – turning Jesse’s once happy childhood home into a house of horrors. At the hands of Alice, Jesse and his siblings were victimized endlessly – finding themselves trapped in a closet for months at a time, being beaten, starved, and denied all basic human needs. Only once Jesse and his siblings managed to escape was he able to shed light on the terror he experienced.

“Since EVIL LIVES HERE premiered in 2016, our viewers have been drawn to these powerfully raw and honest first-person accounts of some of the most unspeakable acts anyone could ever imagine a loved one committing,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “As we mark our milestone 100th episode with our talented partners at Red Marble Media, we’re very proud that this series has become a trusted place for people to share their experiences.”

EVIL LIVES HERE is produced for ID by Red Marble Media with Kevin Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Santos, and Jacinda A. Davis as Executive Producers. Lorna Thomas is the Executive Producer for ID.

Upcoming Episodes

Locked In The Closet

Airs Sunday, February 20 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Same Day on discovery+

The first time Jesse Eging is locked in the closet by Alice Jenkins as a child, he thinks it’s only a game. As Jesse’s captivity grows longer and food becomes more scarce, he realizes that if he and his siblings do not find a way to escape soon, they might never make it out alive.

What If He Gets Out

Airs Sunday, February 27 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, February 20 on discovery+

Amy Chesler calls 911 to report what her brother, Jesse Winnick, has just confessed to her, but she’s not sure whether to believe his confession. Jesse has always been a liar, but Amy doesn’t truly understand what Jesse is capable of until she walks in and sees it for herself.

I Will Always Be Scared Of Him

Airs Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, February 27 on discovery+

From the moment Deborah Williamson meets her stepson, David Shafer, she knows there is something unsettling about him. When her warnings about his frightening behavior go unheeded, the devastation he ultimately wreaks is beyond anything she could have imagined.

He Kept Her In A Tree Stump

Airs Sunday, March 13 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, March 6 on discovery+

After Ernest Christie dies, his son, Sam, calls police and tells them everything he witnessed as a child, including murder. He is finally rid of the secrets he carried for decades, but now may pay a price for helping his father get away with it all.

He Was A False Prophet

Airs Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, March 13 on discovery+

As a child, Benjamin Risha believes Tony Alamo when he preaches he is a prophet of God. Although, as Benjamin gets older and realizes that the prophet is a liar, he fears for his life because he sees what happens to others who doubt Tony.

Divorce? Never. Murder? Maybe.

Airs Sunday, March 27 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, March 20 on discovery+

Vernon Jensen is so afraid of his wife Vicki and her violent temper that he decides to divorce her. It isn’t until he finally leaves that he discovers just how far she’ll go to get revenge.

Keeping My Brother’s Secret

Airs Sunday, April 3 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, March 27 on discovery+

Steven Crittenden shares a confession with his brother, Bryant Jones, and swears him to secrecy. Bryant faces the toughest decision of his life – whether to keep the secret and risk letting a murderer get away with it, or tell the truth and betray his family.

She Should Be Left To Die

Airs Sunday, April 10 at 9/8c & Available to Stream Sunday, April 3 on discovery+

Police inform Chris Matechen of what his girlfriend, Alyssa Dayvault, has confessed to. He doesn’t want to believe it because that would mean admitting that he has ultimately fallen for her lies and spent years blind to the horrific things she had done right under his nose.

