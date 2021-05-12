(Los Angeles) – The Lost City of Atlantis has fascinated philosophers and historians for nearly 2,400 years and is known as one of the most extraordinary mysteries of the world. With a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time – the rediscovery of Atlantis. The all-new series, HUNTING ATLANTIS, from Revelations Entertainment, premieres Wednesday, June 2 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

Unearthing sunken cities, archaic artifacts, and geological catastrophes, Stel and Jess travel around the world exploring ancient sites in search of the legendary lost city. Expert Stel Pavlou, is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Volcanologist and extreme explorer, Jess Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards and her work has taken her to six continents, where she has organized and led over 25 scientific research expeditions. Together, they follow clues and uncover evidence pointing to the fall of the legendary lost city.

Throughout the season, Stel and Jess’ expedition leads them to incredible destinations including the Black Sea where they investigate a 7000-year-old skeleton buried in gold treasure, a mysterious Greek island where an advanced ancient civilization built a massive marble pyramid and unexplored archeological sites along the Adriatic coast of Croatia where underwater relics from an ancient bridge system lead them to an age-old legend of a lost city and into a massive sinkhole that could swallow a city whole.

HUNTING ATLANTIS is produced for Discovery Channel by Revelations Entertainment. For Revelations Entertainment, executive producers are James Younger, Kelly Mendelsohn and Lori McCreary. For Discovery Channel, Bill Howard is executive producer and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

About Revelations Entertainment

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Emmy-nominated producer Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment mission is to reveal truth. Revelations recently produced 6 seasons of the CBS series “Madam Secretary” and their film credits include the Award-winning “Invictus”, “5 Flights Up,” and the groundbreaking documentary film about cancer, “The C Word.” Recent accolades include an Emmy nomination for ”The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (2016-2019), three Emmy award nominations for “Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman” (2010-2016), a Peabody Award for the ESPN “30 for 30” episode “The 16th Man” and an Academy Award nomination for Morgan Freeman in the film “Invictus.”

