(Los Angeles) – After thirteen days, world record holding explorer Colin O’Brady along with a crew of world class ocean rowers have achieved what was once considered impossible – crossing the treacherous Drake Passage from the southernmost tip of South America, Cape Horn, to Antarctica in a rowboat with no sail and no motor. Battling intense winds, 25-foot swells and stormy weather, this expedition tested the rowers’ physical and mental strength and stamina as they endured the most treacherous and unpredictable waters on the planet, all in a 29-foot row boat.

The crew, led by Colin O’Brady and captained by Icelandic explorer, Fiann Paul established several world records throughout their epic expedition including, First row across the Drake Passage, First row on the Southern Ocean and First row to the Antarctic continent.

A completely human-powered effort, the crew, including Andrew Towne, Cameron Bellamy, John Petersen, and Jamie Douglas-Hamilton rowed 24-hours-a-day, rotating around the clock, with virtually no sleep as they endured over 600 miles of the Earth’s iciest waters between South America and the Antarctic Peninsula. After 90 minutes of rowing, the crew rotated positions and took fifteen minutes to eat, allowing for 75 minutes of sleep– and that was in the best of conditions. In the worst of conditions, the rowers were forced to cram into two small cabins and hunker down for up to 27 hours at a time as the rough ocean waters tossed them around and blew them miles off course. They faced extremely low temperatures – the water reached a very cold 34°F and they celebrated landfall in Antarctica on Christmas Day with the snow falling – a very white Christmas.

The row pushed the entire crew to their limits, testing their physical and mental strength as they worked to accomplish something many thought was impossible.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Colin and all the rowers for accomplishing this world-record-breaking feat,” said Scott Lewers, EVP of Multi-Platform Programming, Live Events & Network Strategy, Discovery, Science & Animal Planet. “This was an incredible opportunity to immerse viewers in an awe-inspiring adventure creating a real-time connection to these elite athletes pursuing this extraordinary mission – Discovery’s brand to its core!”

“I’m incredibly proud of how this team performed. Many doubted the possibility of this expedition, deeming the attempt too risky. But with the success of this journey, we were able to prove the impossible possible and hopefully inspire others to dare greatly in their own lives,” said Colin O’Brady.

Discovery documented the entire voyage – capturing live footage and sharing it in real-time across all platforms for viewers around the world to tune-in and share in the adventure as it unfolded. The expedition can be seen in the mid-form video series, THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW on DiscoveryGO and viewers can learn more by following @Discovery and visiting Discovery.com/TheImpossibleRow. In addition, Discovery will air a feature length documentary in Spring 2020.

THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW is produced for Discovery by Matador Content. For Matador Content, executive producers are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Brian Nashel and Jerry Carita. For Discovery, executive producers are Scott Lewers, Christina Bavetta and Kristen Variola. Colin O’Brady and Jenna Besaw also serve as executive producers.

