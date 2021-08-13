HGTV Stars John Gidding and Jamie Durie Return to Net with Newcomer Rachel Taylor

New York [Aug. 13, 2021] Fan favorite outdoor renovation series Curb Appeal will get a fresh spin in the new HGTV series Curb Appeal Xtreme, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Combining the stunning architectural and design savvy of John Gidding with the genius of award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer Jamie Durie and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of newcomer Rachel Taylor, the spin-off will tackle challenging home exteriors and overhaul front lawns and backyards. Homeowners will be wowed by the results—whether it’s a lush garden backdrop that frames every sunset, a customized yoga pavilion or a spacious open-air kitchen. The extreme outdoor upgrades are designed to maximize each property’s potential and value. In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of Curb Appeal Xtreme will be available to stream on discovery+ on Wednesdays starting Sept. 8.

“I’ve been reimagining home exteriors for years, but the projects in Curb Appeal Xtreme are among the most ambitious challenges I’ve ever taken on as a designer,” said John. “Along with Jamie Durie’s incredible skills as a world-renowned landscape designer and Rachel Taylor’s beautiful custom builds, we’re going far beyond the simple makeovers I did on the original Curb Appeal series to accomplish some of the most incredible full-scale property transformations yet.”

“When we design these spaces for clients, it’s not just about form and function, but it’s about creating a sense of meaning and a sense of establishment for their houses,” said Jamie.

Throughout the season, John, Jamie and Rachel will tackle dull outdoor properties and turn them into extravagant spaces with unique personalized touches. From taking a dangerously sloped yard and turning it into a family oasis complete with a fenced play zone for the kids to restoring the exterior of a tornado damaged home and revamping it with an outdoor kitchen, the sky’s the limit for this team.

“Seeing the homeowners’ reactions to these massive transformations is incredibly rewarding…the outpouring of emotions tells us we’ve built something they will cherish for years to come,” said Rachel. “This is what Curb Appeal Xtreme is all about.”

Curb Appeal Xtreme is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

