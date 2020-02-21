New York [Feb. 21, 2020] The highly anticipated series premiere of HGTV’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, delivered a 1.09 P25-54 live plus three-day rating on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT—a 142 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 70 percent lift over year-ago levels. Attracting more than 4.2 million total viewers, the episode ranked as a top 5 cable program for the 9-10 p.m. timeslot among P25-54 and W25-54. Among W25-54, it garnered a 1.35 live plus three-day rating, a 170 percent increase over the previous six weeks and a 65 percent lift over year-ago levels. In addition, the episode delivered a 1.15 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 2.17 live plus three-day household rating.

The episode had a strong showing among upscale demos as well. It ranked as a top 3 cable program among upscale W25-54 in the timeslot, posting a 1.78 live plus three-day rating. The rating was a 236 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 65 percent lift over year-ago levels. Among upscale P25-54, the episode delivered a 1.26 live plus three-day rating and was a top 5 cable program in the demo for the timeslot. In addition, it garnered a 1.76 live plus three-day rating among upscale M25-54.

“The premiere episode’s strong ratings performance confirms that superfans of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition were eager to tune in Sunday night and see the magic of the ‘move the bus’ moment with HGTV’s signature spin,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “With nine more incredible stories to tell in the coming weeks, we expect viewers to return every Sunday night to be inspired by the deserving families, surprise special guests and amazing home transformations.”

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition also delivered a strong performance on the network’s digital platforms. Since it launched on HGTV GO on Feb. 16, the series premiere episode has been the #1 most-streamed episode. On social platforms, the series has delivered more than four million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since Feb. 1, when the network launched its share-worthy “16 Day Countdown to Extreme.” In addition, the premiere of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was the #3 overall most social reality cable series program on Feb. 16.

HGTV’s spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition showcases great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscaping—all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

