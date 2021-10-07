Host Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lead Judge Martha Stewart and Designer Chris Hessney

Judge HGTV’s Newest Design Competition

New York [October 7, 2021] Table Wars, HGTV’s colorful new extreme tabletop and special event design competition series will premiere on Friday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT as a celebration of the unrestrained imagination and breathtaking creativity displayed by eight top event designers. Available to stream on discovery+ the same day, the seven-episode series will feature innovative tabletop exhibitions that must pass muster with lead judge Martha Stewart, the Emmy® Award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author, as well as Table Wars host, actress, design enthusiast and Emmy® Award winner Tamera Mowry-Housley. Chris Hessney, an acclaimed luxury event planner and designer, will complete the judging panel. The finalist who delivers the most over-the-top event space will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize.

During each episode of Table Wars, the competitors must design and install the ultimate themed dining environment that features stunning tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and displays to wow the judges and avoid elimination.

The Eight Competitors

The competitors, ready to impress the judges with their spectacular designs or face elimination, include: Carlton Lee Jr. (Atlanta, Georgia); Wilfredo Emanuel (Naples, Florida); Rachel Burt Garcia (Plano, Texas); Brian Morrow (Orlando, Florida); Stephanie Mufson (San Francisco, California); Jenevieve Penk (Little Harbor, New Jersey); Yaz Quiles (Jersey City, New Jersey); and CeCe Todd (Birmingham, Alabama).

The Weekly Challenges

Inspired by real tablescaping competitions, Table Wars will raise the stakes by challenging the competitors to go beyond table set-ups. Each week, the table warriors will have access to a fully stocked workshop and event space to design and build their over-the-top creations with themes ranging from Winter Wonderland and Outdoor Wedding to Decade Design and Wildest Dreams Fantasy.

Digital Extras

On TikTok, HGTV will follow the Table Wars action each week, including close-ups of the show-stopping designs and reveal fun behind-the-scenes moments from the series.

In the new weekly digital series Table Wars: The Look for Less, host and designer Ursula Carmona will recreate the winning tablescape for a fraction of the cost. It will be available to view on HGTV.com, Facebook, Instagram and HGTV GO.

For those who can’t get enough high-stakes tablescaping, fans can check out “SET!”, a behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive, often hilarious and cut-throat world of competitive table setting, which is available to stream on discovery+. For show updates on Table Wars, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #TableWars on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Table Wars is produced by Leftfield Pictures and Xpedition Media.

