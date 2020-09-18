With Separate Households and Dueling Perspectives, the Plath Family Looks a Lot Different in Season Two Debuting Tuesday, November 10 at 10pm ET/PT

(Los Angeles, CA) Kim and Barry Plath chose to raise their nine children on a 55-acre farm to shield them from the chaos of the modern world and instill their traditional values and beliefs. However, their little slice of heaven looks very different today. The new season of WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE finds several of the children pushing the boundaries and questioning their family lifestyle. The second season premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 10PM ET/PT.

The Plath family has splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season the Plath children both young and old continue to test the limits and relish in new experiences beyond the fields of the family farm. From adventure seeking to exploring new love interests, and even tattoos, this season promises highs and lows, but will their family bond hold strong and help them through their journeys of self-discovery or will it push them further apart

MICAH & MORIAH: Micah and Moriah have rented their own house, just blocks away from Ethan and Olivia, and their parents. They love what their newfound freedom is allowing them to experience! Micah is embracing the “outside world;” he is dating, traded in his cows to buy a new car and pursuing his modeling career, which includes a steamy photo shoot. Moriah is working two jobs as a fitness instructor and a mechanic, which provides her the money to support a budding music career as she also starts dating and meets her first boyfriend. But things take an interesting turn when he wants to meet her parents!

ETHAN & OLIVIA: After marrying and hoping to move away from the rigidity of their restrictive families, Ethan Plath and wife Olivia found that the family restrictions didn’t end when they said, “I Do.” No longer trusted to see the younger kids unsupervised, the family drama had put a lot of strain on their relationship, pushing them to talk of divorce. So, Ethan cut off all contact with Kim and Barry to focus on saving their marriage. They continue to try and escape their past with new adventures such as heading west to California, getting in touch with their spiritual side at the desert and rebellious acts like getting tattoos. Despite the family struggles, Ethan and Olivia have an appetite for fun and they’re determined to live their lives to the fullest and make their marriage work!

BARRY, KIM & FAMILY: The Plath family have moved off the farm and into their dream house and continue their pursuit of their idyllic lifestyle. They now live literally blocks away from Ethan and Olivia who have made it clear they want their own space. As Micah and Moriah challenge Kim and Barry to relax their rules for the younger kids Barry and Kim stay resolute in their beliefs. They continue to follow their own rules and conservative lifestyle; protecting their younger kids from any outside, disruptive influence. The kids are still not allowed to use phones, access the internet and sugar is still taboo!

In the TLC GO original series, members of the Plath family discuss how their personal experiences and journey have shaped the values, beliefs, and aspirations they have today.

