-No Kid Hungry and Save The Children Are “YOU PICK, WE GIVE” Partners-

Discovery is a purpose driven company committed to supporting communities around the world throughout the year and in times of need. As part of its ongoing commitment to make a positive global impact, Discovery is asking audiences streaming content on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, to help decide how Discovery will give back this holiday season through its first-ever “YOU PICK, WE GIVE” campaign. Beginning Friday, Dec. 3, discovery+ audiences will be directed to https://www.discoveryplus.com/ dp/social-impact to pick between No Kid Hungry and Save the Children, two of Discovery’s trusted non-profit partners, as donation recipients. For every pick made, discovery+ will help to provide up to two million meals to kids in need in the U.S. through No Kid Hungry, or up to 400,000 education supplies to underserved students around the world through Save the Children. “YOU PICK, WE GIVE” runs today through Dec. 26.

“discovery+ is a destination where consumers can stream with purpose, from the content we create to the diverse voices and stories we share; we are proud to make engagement on critical social issues easy and impactful. The time has never been more essential to extend Discovery’s Social Good efforts to the discovery+ audiences,” said Patrizio “Pato” Spagnoletto, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Discovery Direct-To-Consumer.

“For kids living with hunger, the holiday season can be filled with worry,” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “When schools close for the holidays, kids who depend on school meals can feel uncertain about when they will get their next meal. That’s where discovery+ comes in. By choosing No Kid Hungry for a generous donation from Discovery, together we can help provide the meals kids need every day, whether it’s a school day or not.”

“The pandemic, economic instability and conflict have kept hundreds of millions of children around the world from going to school,” said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer at Save the Children. “An entire generation of children are falling behind in learning, resulting in potentially catastrophic long-term effects on children’s education and well-being. During this season of giving, when discovery+ viewers direct donations to Save the Children, they help close the education gap for those children furthest from opportunity and ensure the future they deserve.”

Discovery has deep relationships with both No Kid Hungry and Save the Children. In June, Discovery’s TURN UP! FIGHT HUNGER program with No Kid Hungry reached its landmark goal of helping to provide one billion meals to kids living with hunger in the U.S. The campaign was launched in 2019, with a five-year goal to provide one billion meals, but due to the extensive need during the COVID-19 crisis, Discovery took advantage of its networks’ infrastructure for an immediate pivot to support hungry families most affected by COVID-19, reaching the milestone number in just 18 months. Discovery and Save the Children support 10 million people in 22 nations identified as having the most need and even more in the communities where Discovery employees live and work – providing educational and basic human needs support, including food and shelter, for the underserved. Backpack tours in both Los Angeles and New York this summer helped provide nearly 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to underserved kids as they prepared to go back to school.

“YOU PICK, WE GIVE” is a part of Discovery’s RISE initiative (Reducing inequality and Supporting Empowerment), which makes it easy for audiences across all platforms to turn compassion into impact, with trusted non-profit partners who specialize in tackling the existential threats of our day and creating meaningful change. Through a holistic, local, regional, and global approach, Discovery helps alleviate hunger, protect the planet, support equity, respond to disasters and provide the resources people need to thrive. Together with our partners and our audience engagement, we help people RISE.

To learn more about Discovery’s Social Good programs and campaigns, please visit Discovery, Inc.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r and YouTube.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

