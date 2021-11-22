New York [Nov. 22, 2021] Fixer to Fabulous , HGTV’s latest breakout hit starring popular Arkansas home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs , delivered its highest-rated season premiere in the series history on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 0.66 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a 24 percent increase over its season two premiere. The rating among P25-54 also was a 15 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 60 percent lift over the prior six weeks. Among W25-54, the third season premiere also garnered a 0.81 L3 rating, a 26 percent increase over the last season premiere, a 14 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 50 percent increase over the previous six weeks.

The Fixer to Fabulous season premiere also delivered a 0.75 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.00 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 0.88 rating among P2+ and a 1.78 L3 household rating. Attracting more than 3.6 million total viewers, Fixer to Fabulous also ranked as a top 3 non-news cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, Households, P2+, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, and upscale M25-54 in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot.

“Dave and Jenny are magnetic, creative, authentic and relatable and that really is the whole package when you’re making great lifestyle television,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Home Streaming Content, Discovery, Inc. “We’ve had our eye on these two because we knew what they could do early on and, with 15 more episodes of Fixer to Fabulous on the way, there is plenty of time for new fans to find out what we’ve known along—HGTV has two new stars!”

Looking ahead to the holiday season, Marrs’ fans can watch a new one-hour HGTV special, Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The festive episode will follow Dave and Jenny as they help a local animal shelter get ready for the busy Christmas pet adoption season. The couple will install much-needed upgrades, including a refreshed exterior and lobby, an improved outdoor space, new dog kennels and a customized cat playroom, and will reopen the shelter by hosting a fun, holiday-themed pet adoption event for the community.

In addition to their new episodes of Fixer to Fabulous every Tuesday at 9 p.m., Dave and Jenny will star in a new discovery+ series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn, in early 2022. The four-episode series will follow their massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home near downtown Rogers, Arkansas, into a fantastic bed-and-breakfast. And, the duo also will star as one of the four competing teams in season three of HGTV’s mega-hit competition Rock the Block in early 2022.

Fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV’s digital platforms and view the complete first two seasons on discovery+. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see photos and videos from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. Fans also can connect with Jenny and Dave on Instagram @jennymarrs and @dave.marrs .

Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media.

