FOOD NETWORK AMPS UP WEEKLY COMFORT FOOD LINEUP WITH SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY EPISODES AND CELEBRITY TAKEOVER WEEKEND

New Season of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition Premieres Sunday, May 10th at 9pm

Schedule for the Week of May 4th Also Includes at Home Episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout, The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition, The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home, Restaurant: Impossible and more

NEW YORK – May 1, 2020 – Food Network gears up for Mother’s Day with a curated lineup of content across platforms to create the ultimate Mother’s Day destination for moms everywhere to kick back and hangout with some of their favorite food personalities including Valerie Bertinelli, Ree Drummond, Trisha Yearwood and more. In honor of the season premiere of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, celebrities get the red-carpet treatment with a star-studded takeover weekend. Plus, viewers can look forward to more comfort food premieres, self-shot episodes from talent at home, and encores of fan-favorites. From epic season finales to behind-the-scenes commentary, Food Network’s schedule gives those at home some much-needed escape.

On Monday, May 4th at 9pm, Spring Baking Championship comes to an end and the three remaining bakers find out who will be named Spring Baking Champion and win the $25,000 prize. Don’t miss a special episode of Chopped “Beat the Judge: Marc,” where contestants vie for the chance to go up against Chopped judge Marc Murphy in the final round on Tuesday, May 5th at 9pm. Then at 10pm, Supermarket Stakeout features four competitors desperately seeking shoppers with seafood for a successful dish. On Wednesday May 6th, Guy’s Grocery Games is celebrating Mother’s Day with an all-new episode at 9pm entitled “Mother of All Shows,” where Guy enlists the help of his mom, Penny, and his wife, Lori, in his Mother’s Day Games featuring mom/kid teams who run family restaurants together. Continue the night with Guy at 10pm when he goes behind the scenes of one of the biggest tournaments in GGG history with Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games where he takes a look back at the finale and gives commentary in new footage shot from home. On Thursday, May 7th at 9pm, Robert Irvine and his wife, former professional Hall of Fame wrestler Gail Kim-Irvine, sit down at their house while quarantined to watch the very first episode of Restaurant: Impossible to see how far they have come and how much has changed through the years in a special episode entitled ‘Restaurant: Impossible Rewatch.’ On Friday, May 8th, join Guy Fieri for a special Takeout edition of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Guy checks in with four legendary Triple D alum via video-chat to see how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. Then, celebrate Mother’s Day all weekend long with favorite food faces. On Saturday, May 9th,at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new at-home episode of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home, where Ree celebrates Mother’s Day with her family, and at 11am it is The Kitchen Quarantine Edition with co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian joining remotely from their own home kitchens and focusing on how celebrating with food brings families together whether near or far in this time of quarantine. At 12pm, Trisha Yearwood treats her sister, Beth, to a special Mother’s Day meal of some favorite recipes. Then, on Sunday, May 10th, Valerie’s Home Cooking starts the season with a Mother’s Day special episode featuring self-care and a decadent meal at 11:30am. Plus, don’t miss as Food Network rolls out the red carpet with a star-studded lineup of episodes and encores in honor of the new season of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition. Watch Guy Fieri in a marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives beginning at 8pmas he hits the roadwith celebrity guests such as Matthew McConaughey, Gene Hackman, Kid Rock and more. Then, it’s a celebrity-filled Sunday afternoon beginning with Beat Bobby Flay at 2pm featuring guests like Fran Drescher, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers and more, all leading up to the big season premiere of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition at 9pm. World-renowned chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence are back to lead the worst celebrity cooks in America through a grueling culinary boot camp. This season’s recruits are: Wells Adams, Johnny Bananas, Dave Coulier, Bridget Everett, Robin Givens, Sonja Morgan and Brian Posehn.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, May 4th at 10am, kick off the week with three back-to-back hours of The Kitchen where the co-hosts serve up delicious dishes like Geoffrey Zakarian’s Mediterranean Steak and Potatoes, Jeff Mauro’s Crispy Hawaiian Fried Rice, Sunny Anderson’s Easy Bacon ‘n’ Eggs Breakfast Pizza and Katie Lee’s Chocolate Fudge Swirl Coffee Semifreddo. Then, its three hours of Chopped Sweets beginning at 1pm featuring Scott Conant presiding over episodes such as “Tiny Treats” and “Boozy Baskets.” Starting at 4pm, hit the store with ease with Guy Fieri in a marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games all leading into the finale of Spring Baking Championship at 9pm where the three remaining bakers celebrate graduation day by making an honor roll dessert and creating prom-night cakes themed to the ’50s, ’60s or ’80s, for then one baker to be announced as Spring Baking Champion and win the $25,000 prize.

Kick off Tuesday, May 5th with familiar Food Network faces sharing the best bites they ever had in The Best Thing I Ever Ate at 9:30am. Then, take a trip to the supermarket parking lot with a three-hour Alex Guarnaschelli-hosted Supermarket Stakeout marathon. The afternoon features surprise ingredients and a ticking clock in a binge-worthy Chopped marathon starting at 1pm, all leading into a special premiere episode “Beat the Judge: Marc,” at 9pm where contestants vie for the chance to go up against Chopped judge Marc Murphy in the final round. At 10pm, Supermarket Stakeout is back for a premiere episode where four competitors are desperately seeking shoppers with seafood for a successful dish. Plus, on Tuesday, Alexwill go live on Food Network’s Instagram page to answer questions from fans.

Take a seat in Ree Drummond’s ranch kitchen on Wednesday, May 6th for a full morning of quick comfort food recipes on The Pioneer Woman from 9:30am-1pm, featuring dishes like Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps with Pico de Gallo, over-the-top Hawaiian Burgers and Cherry Pie Cookie Bars. Afterwards, enjoy game day all day with Guy Fieri in an action-packed marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games from 1pm-4am including an all-new Mother’s Day premiere at 9pm entitled “Mother of All Shows,” where Guy enlists the help of his mom, Penny, and his wife, Lori, in his Mother’s Day Games featuring mom/kid teams who run family restaurants together. Then, at 10pm, Guy goes behind the scenes in the finale of one of the biggest tournaments in GGG history with Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games that includes fresh footage with Guy shot at home giving behind the scenes tidbits and commentary.

Viewers can travel from the comfort of home on Thursday, May 7th with a marathon of Best Places to Pig Out from 10am-1pm where the country’s most over-the-top restaurants are revealed. At 1pm, hit the road with Casey Webb on Man v. Food as he searches for America’s most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges, leading into an afternoon power stack of Beat Bobby Flay beginning at 4pm. At 9pm, Robert Irvine and his wife, former professional Hall of Fame wrestler Gail Kim-Irvine, sit down at their house while quarantined to watch the very first episode of Restaurant: Impossible to see how far they have come and how much has changed through the years in a special episode entitled ‘Restaurant: Impossible Rewatch.’

On Friday, May 8th , travel the world in three back to back episodes of Food Paradise beginning at 10am. Then, it’s an all-day trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri in a binge-worthy stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives from 1pm-4am, including a special Takeout edition at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Four legendary Triple D alum are updating Guy via video-chat to share how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. They will also be sending ingredients for their featured recipes, and guiding Guy through cooking it all so he can taste the delicious bites they are serving up including a French dip from Seattle, San Diego arancini, Boston kebabs and bangin’ shrimp all the way from North Pole, Alaska.

On Saturday, May 9th, at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new at-home episode of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home, where Ree celebrates Mother’s Day with her four kids pitching in to help their mom shoot a special homemade episode. Ree shares a real ranch favorite, Easy Steak Frites, and for pasta fans and busy mothers everywhere, she makes Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti. Her Convenience Caesar Salad is simple and delicious, and her Shortcut Tres Leches Cake starts with a box cake mix, perfect for kids to make as a treat for Mom. At 11am, it is The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition with co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian joining in remotely from their own home kitchens and celebrating how food brings families together whether near or far in this time of quarantine. They will also cook up and share delicious recipes perfect for treating and celebrating mom. Fans can connect on Food Network’s Instagram on Saturday from 10:30am – 11am ET as Katie Lee goes LIVE to check-in and answer questions, plus catch the premiere episode of Katie Lee’s new series, What Would Katie Eat: Home Edition on Food Network’s digital and social platforms. At 12pm, to celebrate Mother’s Day, Trisha Yearwood treats her sister, Beth, to a special meal of some favorite recipes. The menu includes Blueberry Pancake Cake, a hearty Sausage and Veggie Breakfast Casserole, Pimento Cheese Bacon Grits that are oh-so-delicious and “Mama’s Little Helper Cocktail.” Then it is a marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives starting at 5pm, including a star-studded stack of episodes featuring guests such as Matthew McConaughey, Gene Hackman, Kid Rock and many more.

On Sunday, May 10th, treat mom to breakfast in bed and a morning marathon of The Pioneer Woman starting at 9am, and then take a trip to Molly Yeh’s cozy kitchen in a special episode of Girl Meets Farm at 11am where Molly is sharing her most epic fried masterpieces. Valerie Bertinelli kicks off a new season of Valerie’s Home Cooking at 11:30am celebrating Mother’s Day by practicing some self-care with a decadent meal. Then, it’s a celebrity-filled Beat Bobby Flay marathon starting at 2pm featuring guests like Fran Drescher, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers and more, all leading up to the big season premiere of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition at 9pm. World-renowned chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence are back to lead the worst celebrity cooks in America through a grueling culinary boot camp. This season’s recruits include: Wells Adams, Johnny Bananas, Dave Coulier, Bridget Everett, Robin Givens, Sonja Morgan and Brian Posehn.In the end, only one recruit will win the grand prize of $25,000 for the charity of their choice.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network’s digital platforms access cooking short-cuts, recipes, tips and community. Transport yourself to your favorite Food Network show on your next video conference with new Zoom backgrounds featuring the sets of Chopped, The Kitchen, Guy’s Grocery Games and more. Plus, follow #ChoppedChallenge across social platforms to hear from Chopped judges as they weigh-in on all the fan submissions for the online Chopped Challenge. The Mother’s Day celebration extends across Food Network’s digital platforms where fans can check out Food Network stars cooking with their moms, recipes easy enough for kids and dads to tackle and tips for shippable gifts for those unable to celebrate in person with their mother. Fans can also share their made-with-love creations by using the hashtag #MadeForMom. Plus, Food Network Kitchen will feature special Mother’s Day episode collections and will offer a special Save Mother’s Day Hotline the Friday before, where home cooks can get LIVE help should they need it to save their dish they are making for mom. Use #WeCook to join the celebration from near and far as moms everywhere get the spotlight they deserve!

