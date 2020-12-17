FOOD NETWORK RANKS #1 NON-NEWS/NON-SPORTS CABLE NETWORK AMONG W18-49

COOKING CHANNEL ON PACE FOR HIGHEST-RATED YEAR IN NETWORK HISTORY

Food Network and Cooking Channel’s 2020 By the Numbers

NEW YORK – December 17, 2020– Despite the disruption brought on by a global pandemic, Food Network’s full pipeline and quick pivot to creative, self-shot episodes and series enabled the network to not miss a beat as it continued entertaining viewers throughout the year with big characters, high-stakes action, and an incredible array of backdrops for its shows ranging from a culinary arena to a supermarket parking lot to the Gumdrop Mountains of Candy Land. As 2020 winds down, Food Network currently ranks as the #1 non-news/non-sports cable network among W18-49 in Total Day in Q4, and #2 non-news/non-sports cable network among P25-54 and W25-54. For the year it also ranks as the #1 overall cable network among W25-54 in the Weekend ‘In the Kitchen’ cooking block (Weekend ITK) for which it is on pace for its highest-rated year ever for P25-54 and M25-54 (L3).Time Spent Viewing (TSV) in 2020 hit all-time highs with the third quarter notching the network’s highest TSV in network history (L3), and the fourth quarter on pace to be its second-highest. To date, L3 ratings are up 9% for M25-54 in Prime (on track for the highest-rated year since 2015), and +16% in Total Day (on track for highest-rated year since 2012), with Prime and Total Day ratings for P25-54 on pace to match year ago levels.

“In a year unlike any other, Food Network and Cooking Channel were able to super-serve audiences like never before with series that delivered for fans and broadened our audience,” said Courtney White, President Food Network and Cooking Channel. “As we look ahead to 2021, we will continue to create the engaging content, community and experience viewers have come to rely on and trust.”

This year Food Network saw its highest-rated second quarter in Prime since 2013, averaging a .5 P25-54 L3 rating, +9% year-over-year, while also notching gains in both Total Day (highest-rated 2Q since 2012, +15% year-over-year for P25-54), and Weekend ITK (highest 2Q L3 ratings ever, +7% year-over-year for P25-54). For the quarter, it ranked as the #1 overall cable network on Weekends for P25-54, the #2 non-news cable network in Total Day for P25-54 and W25-54, and the #3 non-news cable network in Prime for P25-54, the latter representing a jump of 7 spots from last year. Audiences were drawn by new series including the self-shot, Emmy-nominated Amy Schumer Learns to Cook which nearly doubled year-ago timeslot benchmarks among Millennial Women 25-34 and the bracket-style, single-elimination competition Tournament of Champions which matched the network’s highest-rated telecast this year with a 1.3 P25-54, 1.5 W25-54 L3 and doubled year-ago timeslot benchmarks for M25-54. Additional highlights included Buddy vs. Duff which scored its second highest-rated premiere ever with a 1.2 P25-54, 1.4 W25-54 L3 rating and Spring Baking Championship which tied for its highest-rated season ever with an average .9 P25-54, 1.3 W25-54 L3. Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition also scored big averaging a 1.0 P25-54 and 1.3 W25-54 L3 rating, finishing up +20% vs. prior season. Supermarket Stakeout delivered a series-high rating while Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives saw their highest-rated premieres in over a year, with ratings for Restaurant: Impossible matching its prior season which was its highest-rated since 2013. In Weekend ITK, Girl Meets Farm saw its highest-rated episode ever, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen saw its highest-rated season since 2017, The Kitchen and The Pioneer Woman delivered their highest-rated premieres in over a year, and special In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines became the highest-rated ITK telecast in network history (L3).

The momentum continued into the third and fourth quarters, with viewers spending more time with the network than ever before, watching for nearly 99 minutes per week in Q3, marking the highest-quarterly TSV in network history for L3, with Guy’s Grocery Games and Worst Cooks in America notching those series’ highest-rated premieres in over a year. In Q4, October L3 ratings in Total Day were up 4% among P25-54 and 13% for M25-54, with November L3 ratings also up +8% in Total Day and +5% in Prime for P25-54. For the month, Food Network ranked as the #1 non-news/non-sports cable network in Total Day among P18-49 (#2 among P25-54 and W25-54), and #3 non-news/non-sports cable network in Prime among P25-54. Ratings drivers included the much anticipated annual holiday lineup including Holiday Baking Championship (up 7% vs. last year, averaging a 1.1 P25-54, 1.6 W25-54 L3, notching the network’s highest-rated telecast since December 2018), Christmas Cookie Challenge (up 8% vs. last year, averaging a .7 P25-54, 1.0 W25-54 L3), Holiday Wars which grew its timeslot 51% vs. year-ago benchmarks, and new series Candy Land which was the highest-rated series premiere since March 2019. In Weekend ITK, Delicious Miss Brown hit a series-high while Thanksgiving specials Turkey Day Sunny’s Way and Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out both performed double-digits above year-ago benchmarks. Food Network digital platforms also delivered in 2020 with more than 2,300 episodes and 5,300 pieces of content and 65 million brand social followers.

Cooking Channel is on track to have its highest-rated year in L3 in network history in both Prime and Total Day for P25-54 (+15%, +14% vs. YAGO), W25-54 (+13%, +5% vs. YAGO) and M25-54 (+15%, +22% vs. YAGO).Viewers are also spending more time with the network than ever before, with 4Q on track to have the highest TSV in network history (L3) among P25-54 at an average of nearly 70 minutes per week in Prime. Ratings drivers include Carnival Eats, Man v. Food and Yum and Yummer which recorded their highest-rated seasons ever, and Burgers, Brew & ‘Que and Man Fire Food which delivered their highest-rated premieres in more than a year.

