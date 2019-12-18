New York – December 18, 2019 – Food Network and British photographer and cookbook author Mary McCartney are working together on new on-demand cooking classes for the Food Network Kitchen app, which launched recently in the United States and will soon roll out globally, and on a forthcoming on-air special. Both the classes and special showcase McCartney’s delicious and accessible vegetarian recipes, highlighting her sincere love of cooking. Classes are available now on the app for such recipes as Lemon Pesto Spaghetti, Spicy Yummy Rice Noodles, Easy Peasy Pea Soup and Black Bean and Sweet Corn Tacos. The special, Mary McCartney Serves It Up, premieres on Sunday, January 5th at 9am ET/PT on Food Network.

“We are excited to partner with Mary McCartney to bring her passion and extraordinary background to our viewers and fans,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Presenting unique culinary voices to satisfy the tastes of our audience is something we strive to do across all our platforms, and we know fans will love her easy, family-friendly recipes and the stories behind them.”

Mary McCartney is a British photographer, filmmaker and cookbook author and advocate of vegetarianism as part of sustainable plant-based living. Her cookbooks include, Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking, in which she offers easy, family-friendly meat-free dishes that will appeal to everyone, as well as At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends, offering more than 75 recipes, with recollections of specific celebrations, gatherings, and family highlights through the years. She is also a co-founder of Meat Free Monday, a not-for-profit organization that campaigns for sustainable, meat-free living.

Just in time for the holidays, give someone special the gift of Food Network Kitchen! A perfect gift for cooks of all levels, there is something for everyone on the Food Network Kitchen app including more than 40 live, interactive classes a week, hundreds of on-demand classes, thousands of recipes and in-app grocery shopping. Food Network fans will love cooking along with their favorite chefs! Special holiday offers include a year-long subscription for only $39.99 and a six-month subscription for $24.99. Visit FoodNetwork.com/gift for more info on this perfect last-minute gift.

###

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers’ best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine’s rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.