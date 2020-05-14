Cooking Channel Gets in on the Grilling Action with New Episodes of Man Fire Food

NEW YORK – May 14, 2020 – Food Network and Cooking Channel roll out grilling-themed episodes and timely, warm-weather recipes that will have viewers across the country ready for their own Memorial Day celebrations at home. Beginning Monday, May 18th through Memorial Day, Food Network will feature more than 30 hours of on-air content themed around outdoor cooking at its finest to celebrate the kickoff to grilling season. Cooking Channel launches a new season of Man Fire Food on Wednesday, May 20th celebrating the oh-so perfect marriage of fire and food. From grilling competitions to seasonal bites that will delight including burgers, hot dogs and BBQ every which way, Food Network and Cooking Channel have everything viewers need to celebrate the season right.

“Firing up the grill on Memorial Day is a time-honored tradition, and one many will be looking forward to even more so this year as warm weather offers a chance to show off barbecue skills at home,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “From our very own grilling masters to the Worst Cooks’ grilling disasters, Food Network’s lineup has something for everyone to get into the spirit of the grilling season!”

Starting on Monday, May 18th at 10am , back-to-back episodes of The Kitchen celebrate warm weather cooking and offer recipes perfect for this time of year including “Summer’s Perfect Meal” and “Summer Staycation.” At 9pm, Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart features contestants baking and competing in the great outdoors, followed by an all-new Amy Schumer Learns to Cook at 10pm . On Tuesday, May 19th a seven-episode marathon of Chopped begins at 1pm and serves up episodes featuring seasonal delights such as fried chicken, hot dogs and beach bites, leading into a premiere at 9pm . Supermarket Stakeout celebrates outdoor cooking in a parking lot with an all-new episode at 10pm entitled ‘Meat Me in the Parking Lot’ followed by encore episode ‘Parking Lot Picnic.’ O n Wednesday, May 20th , a stack of The Pioneer Woman features Ree whipping up delicious recipes in episodes such as “16-Minute Meals: Summer” and “Perfect Picnic.” In the afternoon, a Guy’s Grocery Games marathon includes a special all-new episode at 9pm entitled “Salute the Troops” where Guy honors America’s men and women in uniform by inviting four military vets with a culinary second calling to play the GGG games. They join forces with the Messlords, a group of DDD chefs who travel the world cooking for the troops. Then, grilling takes center stage with back-to-back GGG encores episodes “Grill or Be Grilled” and “Guy’s Summer Games.” Beat Bobby Flay continues the summer fun with an action-filled marathon on Thursday, May 21st at 4pm featuring episodes like “Getting Crabby,” “Red Hot,” and more. Then, at 9pm, watch Robert Irvine come to the rescue of a restaurant in Houston, Texas in Restaurant: Impossible. On Friday, May 22nd , join Guy Fieri in a special Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout Edition at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Four legendary Triple D alum are updating Guy via video-chat to share how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers.

Kicking off the weekend on Saturday, May 23rd , it’s time to fire up the barbeque starting at 7am with a 30 Minute Meals encore, ‘Brrrooklyn Barbecue,’ featuring Rachael Ray sharing a barbecue meal you can make any place, any time. Then at 8am it’s a ‘Summer Party Helpline’ on The Kitchen when the co-hosts share advice and recipes for a summer party. At 10am , it’s an all-new episode of The Pioneer Woman featuring Ree Drummond home sweet home with her kids on the ranch shooting a fun show with lots of hi-jinx and delicious recipes including a divine no churn Ricotta & Orange Ice Cream that’s perfect for holidays and every day. Then, at 11am , The Kitchen celebrates an American classic — the burger! Sunny Anderson shares her cheese sauce-covered Sizzling Summer Burger, and Geoffrey Zakarian cooks up a Cheese-Stuffed Lamb Burger. Cooking Channel’s Eddie Jackson stops by to make Caribbean Jerk Sliders, and then Jeff Mauro puts his spin on an Asian-Style Veggie Burger with Portobello Bacon and Napa Slaw. Katie Lee is at the grill to make her French Onion Burgers, and Geoffrey tops off this burger bash with his Ultimate Summer PLT Burger with pancetta. At 12pm , Trisha Yearwood invites fellow country singer Ashley McBryde over for a day of grilling, music and good company. They make a Charred Tomato and Scallion Salad, super-easy Grilled Potato Bites, a flavorful Porterhouse with Horseradish Sauce and, for dessert, Raspberry Chocolate Rice Cereal Treats. Join Ina Garten at 12:30pm in Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro for a whole episode dedicated to one of Ina’s favorite summertime ingredients, tomatoes.

On Sunday, May 24th at 7am, Giada Entertains features a “Tuscan Barbecue Party”, followed by ‘Barbecue in the Big Apple’ on Brunch @ Bobby’s at 7:30am . Nothing says summer like a patio party, so Valerie Bertinelli is hosting a “beginning of summer” get-together with her husband, Tom, and their best friends on an encore episode of Valerie’s Home Cooking at 8:30am , followed by three episodes of The Pioneer Woman including “16-Minute Summertime” at 10am . On an all-new Valerie’s Home Cooking at 11:30am , former baseball player Billy Ashley joins Valerie to cook up some treats perfect for this time of year. Enjoy these stadium favorites at home including Caramel Popcorn and Nut Mix, Microwave Sauerkraut with Grilled Brats and Mustard Bar, Grilled Corn on the Cob with Compound Butter and Baseball Mit Krispie Treats. Also on Sunday, catch more outdoor entertaining episodes including encores of Delicious Miss Brown “Backyard Grill” at 12pm , Guy’s Ranch Kitchen “Cocktail Hour” at 12:30pm , The Kitchen “Spring Into Summer” at 1pm , plus a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives marathon starting at 2pm featuring episodes such as “Summer Spectacular” and “Big Time Barbecue.” Then watch out for grilling disasters with a new episode of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition at 9pm ,the recruits enter boot camp to see that it has been transformed into a nautical oasis, equipped with fish tanks and a live mermaid. Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence challenge the recruits to dive into the world of seafood by solving a recipe riddle to make ceviche. Then at 10pm , Bobby Flay is firing up the grill on an all-new Beat Bobby Flay where racecar driving legend Danica Patrick and Food Network’s Eddie Jackson try to wave the checkered flag on Bobby’s victory lap during a BBQ focused episode.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th , Food Network rolls out more binge-worthy marathons of favorite shows and stars. Start the day at 10am with three back-to-back episodes of The Kitchen including episodes like “Summer Upgrade,” and “Smokin’ Hot Flavors.” At 4pm, catch Guy Fieri in a five-episode marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games featuring episodes such as “GGG Winner Summer Games,” “Guy’s Carnival Games,” and “Grill Masters.” Take the competition outside when a new episode of Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart premieres at 9pm where the four remaining campers are up bright and early for a breakfast-themed Counselor’s Challenge introduced by host Jesse Palmer. Using foraged ingredients like lavender, rosemary, lemon, honey, and pine nuts, the campers must make an elevated breakfast treat. Camp counselors Carla Hall and Dan Langan and Camp Director Martha Stewart decide which campers persevered and who washed out, moving one step closer to the grand prize. Finish out the long holiday weekend at 10pm with acclaimed stand-up comedian and Emmy Award®-winning actress Amy Schumer and husband and James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer in a new episode of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

Cooking Channel comes in hot with a new season of Man Fire Food premiering on Wednesday, May 20th at 9pmET/6pmPT with Roger Mooking going across the country to celebrate all the inventive ways people are cooking with fire. The premiere episode features nonprofit organization “Comfort Farms” in Milledgeville, Georgia where retired veteran Jon Jackson helps fellow vets adjust to civilian life by teaching them how to farm, raise animals and cook. Then, Roger heads to Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, Ala., for classic, open brick-pit barbecue. On Sunday, May 24th at 10pmET/7pmPT , travel the world virtually with Food Paradise where entrees like burgers bursting with chili and a backyard barbecue in one messy mega dish are featured in an episode entitled “Finger Lickin’.” Starting at 12pmET/9amPT on Memorial Day, May 25th , celebrate the day with a culinary adventure through America featuring extravagant, can’t-be-missed food in a Man’s Greatest Food encore marathon including episodes such as “Barbecue,” “Grilled,” “Smoked” and more.

The celebration continues across Food Network and Cooking Channel’s digital and social platforms for outdoor cooking inspiration and grilling how-tos. On FoodNetwork.com and CookingChannelTV.com it is Grilling Central with even more warm-weather recipe ideas for BBQ, sides, desserts, drinks and mores. On the Food Network Kitchen app fans can access grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home. Use #WeCook to join the celebration!

###