Episodes Will Have Their Linear Premiere on Food Network Saturday, December 18th at 12pm ET/PT

NEW YORK – November 23, 2021– Food Network is preparing for the season with a jam-packed schedule of holiday fare including two special back-to-back episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines that will make their linear premiere on Saturday, December 18th at 12pmET/PT on Food Network. Featuring lifestyle star and host Joanna Gaines, the special episodes will showcase holiday side dishes and candy recipes just in time for the season. As family and friends gather this time of year, finding those perfect meals to come together over, as well as to offer up as the perfect gifts, is made all the more easy as Joanna opens up her kitchen to share the festive dishes she is cooking up.

“Food Network’s viewers have an insatiable appetite for holiday content, pairing that with Joanna’s fans, who turned out in record numbers last April when we last had her premieres on our schedule, we knew serving up these special episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines would be a welcome treat this time of year,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Food Streaming Content, Discovery, Inc.

In the first episode, “Holiday Candy,” Joanna shares one of her favorite holiday traditions: making candy to give as gifts to family and friends. Viewers will be inspired for their own gift-giving plans as Joanna shares her classic treat recipes like salted caramel peanut brittle, white chocolate peppermint bark, cherry mashers, peanut butter balls and caramels. Then, in “Holiday Sides,” Joanna whips up her favorite side dishes to ring in the holidays. Her menu includes homemade green bean casserole, delicious sweet potato casserole, creamy macaroni and cheese, gooey pecan bars and spiced mulled cider. The Food Network linear premieres take place in advance of Magnolia Network’s rebrand of DIY Network on January 5.

