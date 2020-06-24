FANS ARE INVITED TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE CHOPPED EPISODES EACH WEEK ON FOOD NETWORK’S INSTAGRAM TO DECIDE WHICH EPISODES MAKE THE CUT

NEW YORK – June 23, 2020 – Food Network is inviting fans to vote for their favorite Chopped episodes each week for a chance to have them air as part of a special Chopped Fan Faves marathon on Monday nights, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network. Each week on Instagram, Food Network will announce a list of five episodes of the popular, long-running series for fans to weigh in on to decide which ones will air the following Monday. Chopped Fan Faves marathons begin Monday, June 29th at 10pm and 11pm ET/PT , with voting on the first round to begin tomorrow at 1pm ET, and will take place each Wednesday through July 9th, for the next Monday’s marathon block.

“Chopped is already a fan-favorite series, beloved by Food Network viewers for its edge-of-your-seat action and its much beloved cast,” said White. “We wanted to make Mondays something to really look forward to by giving fans a voice and a vote to influence the on-air lineup and end their day with all the action and drama of their favorite episodes.”

Chopped is all about skill, speed and ingenuity. Four challengers compete before a panel of three expert judges and take everyday items and turn them into an extraordinary three-course-meal. After each course, a contestant gets “chopped” until the last competitor left standing claims victory. Each week, the panel of elite judges decide whose dishes shine the brightest and whose dish is on the chopping block. In addition to Chopped Fan Faves marathons on Monday nights, fans can catch Chopped premieres on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT .

