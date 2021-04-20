New, York, NY – April 20, 2021 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced that Food Network Kitchen, the most complete food and cooking digital experience, is now available on the Roku® platform in the U.S. Food Network Kitchen is a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer service, offering consumers live and on demand cooking classes; trusted recipes; direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts; and much more.

“Today’s launch on the Roku platform makes Food Network Kitchen available to millions of new customers in the U.S.,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Roku and provide their customers with access to Food Network Kitchen, continuing to inspire people to explore all their kitchen has to offer.”

“Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.[1], and we’re focused on delivering amazing content our users want and love,” said Regina Breslin, Director of Content Distribution, Roku. “Food Network Kitchen is a fantastic addition to the Roku platform, and we’re excited to partner with Discovery to make even more compelling real life entertainment available to our millions of engaged users.”

Food Network Kitchen is designed to improve the lives of customers by solving pain points associated with cooking, boosting their culinary skills and making cooking a more joyous, delightful and convenient experience. With the launch of Food Network Kitchen on Roku devices, their customers can now access thousands of live and on-demand cooking classes; a curated selection of Food Network cooking shows; and over 80,000 tested recipes.

