NEW YORK- December 18, 2020- Food Network is giving fans an extra serving and an inside peek with its first-ever podcast, Food Network Obsessed launching Friday, January 8th . Food Network Obsessed will be hosted by food blogger, journalist, TV host and Food Network superfan, Jaymee Sire, who is no stranger to Food Network viewers from her appearances on Food Network Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay and Iron Chef Showdown. Each week, Jaymee will sit down with some of her favorite Food Network stars, chefs and hosts dishing on all things delicious in the food world and pulling back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes taste of the network’s hottest shows. From taste-making trends to exclusive interviews and backstage secrets, nothing is off the menu.

“You could say I’ve always been Food Network Obsessed! From watching Throwdown with Bobby Flay to appearing on Beat Bobby Flay, I have always been a Food Network fan. Having the opportunity to bring that all together, along with my journalism background as the host of this new podcast, is really a pinch me sort of moment,” said Sire. “I cannot wait to share the fun we are about to have on the first ever Food Network podcast!”

New episodes of the Food Network Obsessed podcast will continue to launch every Friday and will be available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

Fans can go to Food Network Obsessed at FoodNetwork.com/FoodNetworkObsessed for more information, and follow Food Network and Jaymee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###