NEW YORK – December 16, 2021– Food Network delivered in 2021 with new series, new faces and returning fan-favorites that entertained audiences week after week, keeping them on the edge of their seats with shows such as Tournament of Champions, BBQ Brawl, Chef Boot Camp, Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark, Chopped and Kids Baking Championship and bringing holiday cheer with much-anticipated seasonal programs such as Halloween Baking Championship, Outrageous Pumpkins, Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Baking Championship and more. To date in 2021, Food Network is the #1 overall cable network among W25-54 in the Weekend ‘In the Kitchen’ cooking block (Weekend ITK), tied as the #2 overall cable network among W18-49 in Total Day, and is the #4 non-news/non-sports cable network among W18+ in Prime.

“All year long Food Network has been committed to super-serving our audience and inviting new fans to the brand and we are thrilled with our 2021 success,” said Courtney White, President Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “As we look ahead to 2022, we are primed to lap this year’s performance with a powerhouse pipeline of new faces and series that we cannot wait to premiere. Stay tuned!”

Drivers in Prime included Tournament of Champions II which stands as this year’s highest-rated title among P25-54, generating a 1.0 P25-54, 1.1 W25-54 L3 rating and finishing 7% above last year’s debut. The April 18th finale marked a new series high with a 1.3 P25-54, 1.6 W25-54 L3 rating and was also Food Network’s highest-rated telecast among M25-54 since August 2015 with a 1.1 L3 rating. Season two of BBQ Brawl also hit a series high in July with a .7 L3 rating for both P25-54 and W25-54, while Chopped and Kids Baking Championship both delivered their highest premiere ratings since 1Q19. The holiday programming also resonated with fans, with Holiday Baking Championship currently on track to be Food Network’s highest-rated title of the year among W25-54 (1.4 L3 rating) and more than doubling the demo’s Prime premiere average (+109%). Spin-off Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown also currently stands as Food Network’s highest-rated freshman debut of the year, with fellow seasonal newcomer Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday currently averaging a .7 P25-54, .9 W25-54 L3 rating and pacing 14% ahead of its prior season this summer.

In Daytime, where the network currently sits as the #1 overall cable network among W25-54 in Weekend ITK, drivers include Delicious Miss Brown and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen which both recorded their highest-rated seasons ever, while Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out recorded its highest-ever individual premiere rating and Valerie’s Home Cooking delivered its highest premiere rating since 2016.

In 2021, Cooking Channel delivered its highest-ever first quarter in Total Day among P25-54, as well as matched its highest-ever February and October ratings in Prime and Total Day among P25-54 (all L3 ratings).

