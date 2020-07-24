Additional Episodes Begin on Saturday, August 15th at 10am

NEW YORK – July 24, 2020 – Food Network has ordered an additional 12 self-shot episodes of Ree Drummond’s daytime series The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home. Production is underway on the episodes which are shot by Ree’s children and nephew at her Oklahoma ranch. The Pioneer Woman self-shot episodes first began airing in April and have ranked as the #1 cable program in their timeslot among P25-54, W25-54 and P25-34 Millennials. Complementary video content for the series on Food Network’s social media platforms also saw impressive engagement from fans, earning over 13 million video views and counting. The new episodes beginning on Saturday, August 15th at 10am, give viewers a look at life on the ranch during the pandemic and will showcase Ree’s new recipes, from easy to make meals, to comforting dishes, and to crowd-pleasing holiday celebrations.

“The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home episodes provide an intimate look at Ree’s life on the ranch with unexpected, real-life interruptions we can all relate to whether from the occasional kitchen mishap to a cameo by a family pet,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Viewers have devoured these episodes, enjoying the authentic moments with Ree in the kitchen with her family filming the episodes.”

Fans can head to FoodNetwork.com/PioneerWoman to stay up to date on the new The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home episodes and recipes. Plus, follow along on social media using #ThePioneerWoman to check out behind-the-scenes clips of Ree and her family at home on the ranch.

###

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers’ best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine’s rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.