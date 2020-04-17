FOOD NETWORK PACKS THE SCHEDULE WITH MORE BINGE-WORTHY CONTENT WITH NEW EPISODES OF FAVORITE SHOWS, FINALES OF EPIC COMPETITIONS AND SELF-SHOT CONTENT WITH TALENT FROM HOME

Don’t Miss Special Quarantine Episodes Including a Special Takeout Edition of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition and The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home

Weekly Lineup Also Features The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast Finale and Premieres of Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games, Spring Baking Championship, Supermarket Stakeout and more

Schedule for the Week of April 20th

NEW YORK – April 17, 2020 – Food Network serves up more comfort food premieres, encore episodes, and marathons of fan-favorite series to entertain viewers looking for food inspiration, entertainment and escape. From epic finales to special shot-from-home quarantine episodes, Food Network’s schedule is stacked to give those at home some much-needed diversions.

On Monday, April 20th marathons of The Kitchen, Supermarket Stakeout and Guy’s Grocery Games lead to a sweet night of premieres with a new episode of Spring Baking Championship where the remaining five bakers are assigned flower-centric tasks. Then at 10pm, an all-new Chopped Sweets has the competitors battle every round using Neapolitan flavors. On Tuesday, April 21st at 9pm don’t miss a special episode of Chopped, “Beat the Judge: Tiffani” where contestants compete for the chance to go up against Tiffani Faison in the final round. At 10pm, it’s the most fun you can have in a supermarket parking lot as Alex Guarnaschelli kicks-off a new episode of Supermarket Stakeout at 10pm for a burrito battle. On Wednesday, April 22nd its “Guy’s Eggs-treme Games” in an all-new episode of Guy’s Grocery Games at 9pm, followed by Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games: Part Three, where Guy Fieri takes a look back at one of the most exciting GGG tournaments to date and gives commentary and behind the scenes facts with new footage shot from home. Then, on Thursday, April 23rd, it is the epic finale of The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast at 9pm where one team walks away with the grand prize of $50,000. On Friday, April 24th, join Guy Fieri for a special Takeout edition of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Guy checks in with four legendary Triple D alum via video-chat to see how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. Then, transport to some fan-favorite Food Network stars’ kitchens on Saturday, April 25th starting at 10am with Ree Drummond in a special at home episode of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home self-shot by her family, then at 11am The Kitchen Quarantine Edition premiere features co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian joining in from home and offering up “A Full Day of Delicious” including easy recipes for breakfast, lunch dinner and dessert. At 12pm, spend a day at the racetrack as Trisha Yearwood invites some friends to celebrate Kentucky Derby season in over-the-top fashion with fanciful hats and not-so-typical hors d’oeuvres in a new episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. On Sunday, April 26th, join Molly Yeh in a premiere episode of Girl Meets Farm at 11am, then in primetime, back-to-back premieres include Buddy vs. Duff at 9pm and Beat Bobby Flay at 10pm.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, April 20th at 10am, jump into the week with three back-to-back hours of The Kitchen where the co-hosts serve up delicious dishes like Geoffrey Zakarian’s Cherries Jubilee French Toast, Jeff Mauro’s Pickle-Brined Pork Chops with Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Sunny Anderson’s Easy Baked Lemon Sole with Spring Onions and Katie Lee’s Golden White Bean Dip. Then, virtually stop by the grocery with Alex Guarnaschelli in a four-episode stack of Supermarket Stakeout starting at 1pm, followed by four back-to-back episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games starting at 5pm. These marathons lead into a sweet night of premieres starting with an all new Spring Baking Championship where the remaining five bakers are assigned flower-centric tasks. Then at 10pm, join Scott Conant in a new episode of Chopped Sweets where four chefs must battle every round with Neapolitan-themed flavors.

Start Tuesday, April 21st with a few favorite food personalities sharing their favorite dishes and restaurants in The Best Thing I Ever Ate marathon starting at 9:30am. Have an afternoon of epic challenges with a binge-worthy Chopped stunt starting at 1pm, including an encore airing of the Chopped Champions tournament. Then, the premiere of special episode “Beat the Judge: Tiffani,” at 9pm has contestants competing for the chance to go up against Chopped judge Tiffani Faison in the final round. At 10pm, it’s back to the grocery store parking lot where the chefs stakeout shoppers to find ingredients for a burrito battle in a new episode of Supermarket Stakeout. Plus, on Tuesday, host Alex Guarnaschelli will go live on Food Network’s Instagram page to answer questions from fans.

Take a trip to visit Ree Drummond on the ranch on Wednesday, April 22nd for a full morning of hearty comfort food recipes on The Pioneer Woman from 9:30am-1pm, featuring dishes like Greatest Quesadillas, Lasagna Roll-Ups, Quick and Easy Apple Tart and Speedy Shrimp Stir Fry. Afterwards, join Guy Fieri in an action-packed marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games from 1pm-4am including an all-new premiere at 9pm entitled “Guy’s Eggs-treme Games” for a culinary competition all about eggs. Then, at 10pm, Guy goes behind the scenes of one of the biggest tournaments in GGG history with Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games that includes fresh footage with Guy shot at home giving behind the scenes tidbits and commentary.

Kick off Thursday, April 23rd with Bobby Flay as he is challenged by talented chefs from all over in a stack of Beat Bobby Flay episodes from 9:30am- 1pm. Then, hit the road from the comfort of home with Casey Webb on Man v. Food in search of America’s most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges, leading into four back-to-back episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games beginning at 5pm. At 9pm, The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast concludes with an epic finale in Hollywood and one team walks away with the grand prize of $50,000. Then at 10pm, watch as Robert Irvine rescues suffering restaurants in back-to-back encore episodes of Restaurant: Impossible.

For those longing for a change of scenery, viewers can travel virtually on Friday, April 24th , starting with three episodes of Food Paradise beginning at 10am, followed by an all-day Guy Fieri road trip to Flavortown with a power marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives from 1pm-4am, including a special Take Out edition of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Four legendary Triple D alum are updating Guy via video-chat to share how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. They will also be sending ingredients for their featured recipes, and guiding Guy through cooking it all so he can taste the delicious bites they are serving up. This episode features chicken tamales from Arizona; Alabama paella fritters; European dumplings outta Vegas; and a Kansas City burnt end from Philly.

Saturday, April 25th features special premieres of fan-favorites with special self-shot quarantine edition episodes of The Pioneer Woman and The Kitchen. At 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new at-home episode of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home, where she shares her favorite easy to make recipes using pantry staples and commonly stocked ingredients. Ree’s daughters Paige and Alex, and nephew Stuart, act as her camera crew while she prepares simple, mouthwatering meals while staying home. In this episode, Ree’s raiding the pantry making divine tasty Tomato Soup 2.0, whipping up incredibly easy Home-Made Mini Tortillas and Cabbage Pantry Slaw for awesome freezer standby Fish Stick Tacos then wrapping things up with the cutest shortcut Strawberry Lime Mousse. At 11am, it is The Kitchen Quarantine Edition: A Full Day of Delicious featuring co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian directly from their own home kitchens sharing easy recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner – and even dessert! GZ kicks things off with his daughters as his sous chefs, making simple Huevos Rancheros. Then, Katie and Jeff have a sandwich/soup combo – Katie’s Grilled Cheese with Chipotle Mayo and Bacon, and Jeff’s Sheet Pan Roasted Tomato Soup! Dinner is covered with Sunny’s 1-2-3 Rub with Grilled Chicken and Alex’s Cucumber Salad. Then, the hosts all get together for a virtual happy hour, complete with a pantry sweet and a shout-out to some very special people. Fans can connect on Food Network’s social media platforms to engage with the co-hosts including on Food Network’s Instagram on Saturday from 10:30am – 11am ET each week as one of the co-hosts goes LIVE to check-in and answer questions. At 12pm, spend a day at the racetrack as Trisha Yearwood invites some friends to celebrate Kentucky Derby season in over-the-top fashion with fanciful hats and not-so-typical hors d’oeuvres in a new episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. The day isn’t finished yet, with back-to-back Guy Fieri marathons of Guy’s Grocery Games starting at 1pm, and then it’s an all-night road trip with Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives starting at 6pm.

On Sunday, April 26th , it is a marathon of The Pioneer Woman starting at 9am, and then take a trip to Molly Yeh’s cozy kitchen in a new episode of Girl Meets Farm at 11am where Molly’s husband Nick is building their own bowling lane, and they’re inviting friends over to play and enjoy Molly’s super Sloppy Joes, craveworthy Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Nachos and Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad. She also makes Coconut Cake Balls shaped like little bowling balls for dessert. Then, it’s an afternoon with Guy Fieri with a Triple-D marathon starting at 2pm and then two back-to-back Guy’s Grocery Games at 7pm, leading into a night of premieres. At 9pm, Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman create cakes that look and move like theme park rides for Knott’s Berry Farm’s 100th anniversary, with TV host Lisa Joyner. Then at 10pm, Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Damaris Phillips try to find a chef to crush Bobby Flay on a new episode of Beat Bobby Flay.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network’s digital platforms access cooking short-cuts, recipes, tips and community. Don’t miss Michael Symon as he goes LIVE each day to cook up daily dinners at 5pm ET on Food Network Kitchen’s Facebook page, plus transport yourself to your favorite Food Network show on your next video conference with new Zoom backgrounds featuring the sets of Chopped, The Kitchen, Guy’s Grocery Games and more. Plus, follow #ChoppedChallenge across social platforms to hear from Chopped judges as they weigh-in on all the fan submissions for the online Chopped Challenge. Whether for menu inspiration or to remake the ingredients already stowed in the pantry, FoodNetwork.com has fans covered. Join the comfort food conversation and community using #WeCook to showcase some of the dishes you are making at home.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

###

