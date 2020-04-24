FOOD NETWORK SCORES WITH COMFORT FOOD LINEUP NOTCHING BEST WEEKEND EVER AND BEST SATURDAY EVER FOR TOTAL DAY IN NETWORK HISTORY

TIED FOR NUMBER ONE CABLE NETWORK OVERALL FOR THE WEEKEND FOR P25-54 AND NUMBER TWO FOR W25-54

Weekend Gains Driven by Beat Bobby Flay, Buddy vs. Duff, The Pioneer Woman and A to Z Marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

NEW YORK – April 24, 2020 –Food Network notched its best weekend ever in network history, and best Saturday ever, as its comfort food lineup continues to resonate with audiences craving entertainment, escape and inspiration for meal planning while at home. For the weekend of Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, Food Network tied for the #1 overall cable network for P25-54 in Total Day, and ranked as the #2 cable network among W25-54, reaching nearly 18 million viewers. In addition to being the highest-rated weekend in Total Day for P25-54 and M25-54, April 18 was also the network’s highest-rated Saturday in network history for Total Day for P25-54 and M25-54, ranking as the #1 cable network among P25-54. Saturday also netted the highest-rated sales prime ever among M25-54 (averaging a .6 L3 rating) and highest-rated since December 2018 for P25-54 (also averaging a .6 L3 rating), while Sunday night was the highest-rated among P25-54 since September 2018, averaging a .8 rating among the demo.

Contributing to weekend gains was The Pioneer Woman which delivered its highest-rated premiere since January 2019, rating a .7 P25-54 and a .9 W25-54 in its Saturday timeslot, gains of +30% vs. prior six weeks and +38% vs. YAGO. A 26-episode A to Z Marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives generated double-digit gains as well vs. prior six weeks and YAGO, +25% and +67% respectively, averaging a .6 L3 rating for both P25-54 and W25-54. On Sunday, Buddy vs. Duff once again netted a season-high rating, posting a 1.2 P25-54 and a 1.4 W25-54 L3 rating at 9pm, while Beat Bobby Flay at 10pm notched its highest-rated premiere since January 2019 with a .7 P25-54 and a .9 W25-54, +18% vs. prior six weeks and +92% vs. YAGO.



