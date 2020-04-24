FOOD NETWORK SERVES UP MORE BINGE-WORTHY CONTENT AND COMFORT FOOD TV

Special at Home Episodes Include Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout, The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition and The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home

Schedule for the Week of April 27th Includes the Finale of Buddy Vs. Duff, Restaurant: Impossible Quarantine Check-In, and More

NEW YORK – April 24, 2020 – Food Network is delivering more comfort food premieres, special self-shot episodes from home, a curated selection of encores, and marathons of fan-favorite series to help viewers looking for entertainment, escape and recipe inspiration. From exciting finales to behind-the-scenes commentary, Food Network’s schedule is packed to give those at home some much-needed entertainment.

On Monday, April 27th it’s a delicious new episode of Spring Baking Championship where the remaining four bakers create Mother’s Day-themed desserts. On Tuesday, April 28th at 9pm don’t miss a special episode of Chopped, “Beat the Judge: Amanda” where contestants compete for the chance to go up against Amanda Freitag in the final round. At 10pm, head to the supermarket parking lot as Alex Guarnaschelli kicks-off a new episode of Supermarket Stakeout at 10pm with judges Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson. On Wednesday, April 29th its “DDD-licious Burgers” in an all-new episode of Guy’s Grocery Games at 9pm, followed by Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games: Part Four, where Guy Fieri takes a look back at one of the most exciting GGG tournaments to date and gives commentary and behind the scenes facts with new footage shot from home. Then, on Thursday, April 30th at 9pm, in Restaurant: Impossible ‘Quarantine Check-In,’ Robert Irvine and his wife, former professional Hall of Fame wrestler Gail Kim-Irvine, checks in remotely with the Restaurant: Impossible family, seeing how past restaurants from across the country are faring during the global pandemic. On Friday, May 1st, join Guy Fieri for a special Takeout edition of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Guy checks in with four legendary Triple D alum via video-chat to see how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. Then, transport to some fan-favorite Food Network stars’ kitchens on Saturday, May 2nd starting at 10am with Ree Drummond in a special at home episode of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home self-shot by her family, then at 11am The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition premiere features co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian joining in from home and offering up ideas for what to do with leftovers. At 12pm,Trisha Yearwood invites husband and wife singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires over for a delicious meal in a new episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. On Sunday, May 3rd, join Molly Yeh in a premiere episode of Girl Meets Farm at 11am, then in primetime, back-to-back premieres include the Buddy vs. Duff epic finale at 9pm, featuring the biggest, most elaborate cakes yet to celebrate Star Wars Day at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California. Then at 10:30pm, Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Geoffrey Zakarian try to find a chef to overtake Bobby Flay on a new episode of Beat Bobby Flay.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, April 27th at 10am, jump into the week with three back-to-back hours of The Kitchen where the co-hosts serve up delicious dishes like Geoffrey Zakarian’s Orecchiette with Shrimp, Pancetta, and Fresno Chiles, Jeff Mauro’s Apricot Habanero Grilled Pork Chops with Green Apple Relish, Sunny Anderson’s Monte Cristo Breakfast Plank and Katie Lee’s Cinnamon Rolls. Then, its three hours of delicious episodes of Chopped Sweets beginning at 1pm featuring Scott Conant giving competitors challenges including episodes such as “Million Dollar Desserts.” Starting at 4pm, join Guy Fieri in a marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games all leading into a new episode of Spring Baking Championship at 9pm where the remaining four bakers create sweet, spicy margarita madness desserts and look-alike baked goods to celebrate mom for Mother’s Day.

Viewers can have an adventure from the comfort of their homes on Tuesday, April 28th starting with three episodes of Food Paradise beginning at 10am, followed by an afternoon of epic challenges with a binge-worthy Chopped marathon starting at 1pm. Then, the premiere of special episode “Beat the Judge: Amanda,” at 9pm has contestants competing for the chance to go up against Chopped judge Amanda Freitag in the final round. At 10pm, Alex Guarnaschelli presides over a grocery store parking lot where the chefs must stakeout shoppers to find ingredients for dishes to be judged by Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson in a new episode of Supermarket Stakeout. Plus, on Tuesday, Alex will go live on Food Network’s Instagram page to answer questions from fans.

Stop by Ree Drummond’s ranch on Wednesday, April 29th for a full morning of quick comfort food recipes on The Pioneer Woman from 9:30am-1pm, featuring dishes like Speedy Teriyaki Salmon, Fabulously Fast Steak Sheet Pan, Mean Green Pasta Casserole and Lemon Pasta Pronto. Afterwards, enjoy game day all day with Guy Fieri in an action-packed marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games from 1pm-4am including an all-new premiere at 9pm entitled “DDD-licious Burgers,” where Guy invites his favorite burger chefs from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives to compete in Flavortown. Then, at 10pm, Guy goes behind the scenes of one of the biggest tournaments in GGG history with Behind the Games: Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games that includes fresh footage with Guy shot at home giving behind the scenes tidbits and commentary.

Virtually travel around the country on Thursday, April 30th with back-to-back episodes of Bizarre Foods America beginning at 10am with stops in places like Charleston, Austin and New Mexico. Then, at 1pm hit the road with Casey Webb on Man v. Food in search of America’s most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges, leading into five back-to-back episodes of Beat Bobby Flay beginning at 4pm. At 9pm, Robert Irvine and his wife, former professional Hall of Fame wrestler Gail Kim-Irvine, checks in remotely with the Restaurant: Impossible family, seeing how past restaurants from across the country are faring during the global pandemic in a special episode entitled ‘Quarantine Check-In’.

On Friday, May 1st , have the most fun you can at the grocery store nowadays in an all morning marathon of the Alex Guarnaschelli-hosted Supermarket Stakeout beginning at 10am. Then, join Guy Fieri for a road trip to Flavortown with a binge-worthy stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives from 1pm-4am, including a special Takeout edition of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives at 9pm where Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion, bringing Flavortown to his own kitchen. Four legendary Triple D alum are updating Guy via video-chat to share how they are holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. They will also be sending ingredients for their featured recipes, and guiding Guy through cooking it all so he can taste the delicious bites they are serving up. This episode features primo pork from New Hampshire, California Chicken Parm, Minneapolis pizza and tuna all the way from Hawaii.

On Saturday, May 2nd at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new at-home episode of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home, where she shares her favorite easy-to-make recipes using pantry staples and commonly stocked ingredients. At 11am, it is The Kitchen Quarantine Edition: Leftover Takeover featuring the co-hosts from home sharing amazing ways to transform leftovers with brand new ideas, plus delicious inspiration from viewers on social media! Sunny Anderson hits the grill with leftover marinara sauce and makes Easy Bacon ‘n Eggs Breakfast Pizza. You’ll never look at rice the same way again after you see Jeff Mauro‘s Crispy Hawaiian Fried Rice. Then, Alex Guarnaschelli transforms a popular leftover, roasted chicken, with her Midnight Chicken Salad! Geoffrey Zakarian has a Leftover Beef Stew Ragu that you’ll love, and Katie Lee’s turning roasted veggies into a tasty Taco Skillet Supper. Then, everyone gets together (virtually) for a Spring Cleaning Sangria! Fans can connect on Food Network’s Instagram on Saturday from 10:30am – 11am ET as Geoffrey Zakarian goes LIVE to check-in and answer questions. At 12pm,Trisha Yearwood invites husband and wife singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires over for a delicious meal with refreshing Hatch Chili Watermelon Spritzer, a Tamale Pie, Wild Mushroom Blackened Poblano Tacos and a Spiced Chocolate Tart for dessert in a new episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. The day isn’t finished yet, with back-to-back Guy Fieri marathons of Guy’s Grocery Games starting at 1pm, and then it’s an all-night road trip with Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives starting at 6pm.

On Sunday, May 3rd, it is a morning marathon of The Pioneer Woman starting at 9am, and then take a trip to Molly Yeh’s cozy kitchen in a new episode of Girl Meets Farm at 11am where Molly is hosting a Mexican themed brunch including Churro Pancakes with Sweet Milk Glaze, comforting Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Enchiladas, an addictive Charred Tomatillo Salad and Spicy Palomas to wash everything down with a kick. Then, it’s an afternoon with Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman when they take a look back at the season in the Buddy vs. Duff: Behind the Battle marathon starting at 2pm. Together with Ralph and Geof they watch and provide behind-the-scenes commentary on this season’s episodes and challenges, leading into a super-sized ninety-minute finale at 9pm, featuring their biggest, most elaborate cakes yet to celebrate Star Wars Day hosted by Billy Dee Williams at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California, and the judges reveal the winner of this year’s competition. Then at 10:30pm, Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Geoffrey Zakarian try to find a chef to overtake Bobby Flay on a new episode of Beat Bobby Flay.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network’s digital platforms access cooking short-cuts, recipes, tips and community. Don’t miss Michael Symon as he goes LIVE each day to cook up daily dinners at 5pm ET on Food Network Kitchen’s Facebook page, and transport yourself to your favorite Food Network show on your next video conference with new Zoom backgrounds featuring the sets of Chopped, The Kitchen, Guy’s Grocery Games and more. Plus, follow #ChoppedChallenge across social platforms to hear from Chopped judges as they weigh-in on all the fan submissions for the online Chopped Challenge. Whether for menu inspiration or to remake the ingredients already stowed in the pantry, FoodNetwork.com has fans covered. Join the comfort food conversation and community using #WeCook to showcase some of the dishes you are making at home.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

###