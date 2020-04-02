WEEKEND LINEUP FEATURES RECIPES AND EASY PANTRY-PULL DISHES PERFECT FOR EVERYONE COOKING WHILE STUCK AT HOME

The Kitchen to Premiere Special Quarantine Edition with Co-Hosts

Plus: Hit the Road from the Comfort of Your Couch with a Marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and More

NEW YORK – April 2, 2020 – Food Network has packed this weekend’s lineup with timely comfort food-focused episodes to satisfy the needs of viewers at home looking for entertainment and menu ideas perfect for the whole family, including the first-ever quarantine edition of The Kitchen on Saturday, April 4 th at 11am . Co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian will join remotely to share pantry-pull recipes from their own home kitchens. The special episode will be preceded by a special LIVE Q&A with Geoffrey Zakarian from his home taking place at 10:30am ET to 11am ET on Food Network’s Instagram. From pantry-pull recipes to easy-to-make menu ideas, the Saturday and Sunday schedules will also feature premiere episodes and encores from some fan-favorite series and hosts such as Rachael Ray in 30 Minute Meals, Ina Garten in Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Bobby Flay in Brunch @ Bobby’s, Molly Yeh in Girl Meets Farm, Guy Fieri in Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Ree Drummond in The Pioneer Woman, Trisha Yearwood in Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and Valerie Bertinelli in Valerie’s Home Cooking.

“Food Network programming now more than ever serves as a much-needed respite to viewers who are looking not only to be entertained but to also get easy recipe ideas and handy pantry-pull recommendations to help with their own home meal-planning” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “To ensure we are delivering that comfort, escape and also utility to fans, we have enhanced our weekend schedule with special premieres and hand-picked encores and marathons to deliver what is needed and craved during these trying times.”

On Saturday April 4th, timely spring dishes, quick and easy bites, and chicken served a variety of ways, are all on the menu for those stuck at home and looking for recipe inspiration. The day’s schedule begins with encore airings of: 30 Minute Meals at 7am featuring a 3-Salad Chef’s Salad Plate, Valerie’s Home Cooking brings the outdoors inside at 7:30am, The Kitchen offers a variety of recipes for springtime chicken at 8am, while Trisha’s Southern Kitchen showcases seasonal recipes at 9am. Girl Meets Farm at 9:30am features a hearty breakfast spread sure to satisfy all tastes, with The Pioneer Woman premiere at 10am featuring Ree cooking a spring feast, followed by an encore episode at 10:30am with quick and easy chicken dishes. The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition then airs at 11am, followed by an all-new Trisha’s Southern Kitchen serving up a classic Nashville meal complete with fried chicken and cornbread, with an additional encore at 12:30pm providing even more recipe inspiration. For those fans looking to hit the road virtually from their own homes, Food Paradise airs at 1pm followed by a fun-filled, power marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri beginning at 3pm doing what he does best – shining a light on restaurants from coast to coast and the folks putting their heart and soul into each delicious bite they serve.

On Sunday April 5th, viewers can kick off the day with Ina Garten in Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro at 7am, then join Bobby Flay in the kitchen in Brunch @ Bobby’s at 7:30am. Guy offers up easy, healthy recipes in Guy’s Ranch Kitchen at 8am, followed by Valerie’s Home Cooking at 8:30am with an apt episode entitled, “Mighty Neighborly of you.’ A block of The Pioneer Woman episodes from 9am to 11am gives viewers more time in the kitchen with Ree, followed by a timely spring-themed premiere of Girl Meets Farm, with additional encore episodes with Molly at 11:30am, 1pm and 1:30pm. At 2pm a marathon of Guy’s Grocery Games begins serving up fun competition, followed by the 9pm premiere of Buddy vs. Duff, and the 10pm premiere of Beat Bobby Flay.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network’s digital platforms access cooking short-cuts, recipes, tips and community. Whether for menu inspiration or to remake the ingredients already stowed in the pantry, FoodNetwork.com has fans covered. Join the comfort food conversation and community using #WeCook to showcase some of the dishes you are making at home.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

###