Six-Episode Outdoor Cooking Series Will Premiere with Three Episodes on Food Network and Three Episodes on Food Network Kitchen App

Linear Episodes Start on Sunday, June 7th at 12:30pm ET/PT, App Episodes Launch on Monday, June 22nd

NEW YORK – MAY 11, 2020 – Food Network has fast-tracked the new Michael Symon self-shot outdoor cooking series Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, with the first of three episodes premiering on Sunday, June 7th at 12:30pm ET/PT on Food Network, followed by three additional episodes on Food Network Kitchen app that launch weekly starting Monday, June 22nd . Almost daily, the chef has been treating fans to live cooking classes from his home on Food Network Kitchen’s Facebook page since quarantine began, taking place at 5pm each night as he shared family recipes and stories using pantry-friendly ingredients, step-by-step cooking instructions, and a reassuring mission and message of ‘One day at a time, one dish at a time.’ Shot with the help of his wife Liz, social media manager Liv, and frequent appearances by puppy Norman, Symon’s Dinners was a hit with over 30 million views to date. Now, just in time for summer, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out will continue that mission, and feature the Food Network star showcasing some of his favorite outdoor meals and cooking techniques, while inviting viewers to cook along as he demonstrates how simple and fun it is to make amazing dishes at home in the backyard.

“Michael Symon is a unique talent, a skilled chef with a passion for cooking and someone who possesses a warmth audiences gravitate to,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Michael’s heartfelt compassion for the changes in daily routines and what everyone was experiencing was the driving force behind his 40-plus daily Symon’s Dinners live-cooking classes. The fan reaction was tremendous and we knew we wanted to deliver more of what the audience so clearly wanted and needed.”

“When I first discussed doing something to help, leaning in to share some pantry ideas with fans at home and sheltering in place, I had no way of knowing how much I would come to enjoy and rely on the interaction,” said Symon. “The community and kindness that was shown to me, the thousands upon thousands of messages, photos and videos people at home were posting nightly, I am beyond happy to be able to now make a show based on something as special as Symon’s Dinners.”

Over the course of six self-shot episodes from home, Michael will dig into a variety of dishes perfect for cooking outdoors as the summer weather kicks in all across the country. From traditionally grilled foods such as sticky ribs, steak and BBQ chicken, to unconventional entrées like meatball parmesan, chicken and dumplings, and even bananas foster and a tart apple crisp, Michael’s passion for cooking is ever on display as is his desire to help those at home serve up delicious homecooked dishes for themselves and their families. Michael will also share tips and tricks for working an everyday backyard grill to create amazing food for all to enjoy.

Head to FoodNetwork.com/SymonDinners to get Michael’s go-to recipes for easy meals, and check out photos of him grilling outside at home. Plus, visit Food Network’s social platforms for Michael’s exclusive how-tos you’ll need for outdoor cooking this summer. Join the conversation anytime using #SymonDinners.

