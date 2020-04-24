FOOD NETWORK SETS THE TABLE ACROSS PLATFORMS FOR THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY DESTINATION FOR MOMS EVERYWHERE

With Fan-Favorite Shows and Stars, Mom-Centric Episodes, New Digital Series and More, Food Network Offers the Ultimate Stay-at-Home Escape

NEW YORK – April 24, 2020 – Food Network pays tribute to moms this May and serves up a quarantine-approved, curated lineup of content across platforms to create the ultimate Mother’s Day destination for moms everywhere to kick back and hangout with some of their favorite food personalities. From on-air episodes focused on mom, to fan-favorite shows hosted by moms, to a look at Food Network stars cooking with their own moms, and a new digital series focused on a mom-to-be, it is all about giving mom her due and a place to kick up her feet particularly during these trying times. Whether near or far, together or apart, the cross platform offering celebrates everything moms mean to us, and offers a place to escape and be entertained, as well as inspiration for fans looking to celebrate this most special person in their lives.

On Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday May 9th and Sunday May 10th, more than 10 mom-centric episodes pack the schedule with even more special episodes kicking off the celebration in the weeks leading up to the big day. Spring Baking Championship celebrates moms on Monday, April 27th at 9pm with a theme that offers mom a virtual spring getaway, and then a special Guy’s Grocery Games on Wednesday, May 6th at 9pm entitled ‘Mother of All Shows’ offers a chance to hang out with Guy Fieri, his mom Penny and his wife (and mom to Hunter and Ryder) Lori. The weekend lineup is packed with more opportunities for mom to relax and spend time with friends including special self-shot episodes of The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition, The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home with mom Ree Drummond and her family, along with all-new Mother’s Day-themed premieres for Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and Valerie’s Home Cooking. Plus, mom-to-be Katie Lee has a timely, all-new series debuting on Food Network’s digital platforms later this spring. In What Would Katie Eat: Home Edition, Katie will give viewers an inside look at how she and her husband, Ryan, are staying active and well-fed as they prepare for baby #1. Katie will share her classic recipes, with a few timely updates, and never far behind is her sidekick and kitchen helper, Gus.

“Celebrations may look a little different this year but the spirit of Mother’s Day remains the same and we wanted to recognize and honor moms everywhere for the role they play, now more than ever, and give them a place to hang out and escape the day-to-day with some of their favorite Food Network series and friends,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

Spring Baking Championship kicks things off on Monday, April 27th at 9pm , with the penultimate episode of the seasonal competition entitled “Mom’s Spring Getaway.” Host Clinton Kelly has the four remaining bakers create margarita madness-inspired desserts perfect for a getaway for mom. Judges and moms Nancy Fuller and Lorraine Pascale together with fellow judge Duff Goldman determine whose baked creations make Mom the proudest and get to move on to the finale! On Tuesday, May 5th at 10pm , hang out with mom and host Alex Guarnaschelli as she presides over a new episode of Supermarket Stakeout where four competitors are desperately seeking seafood for a successful first-round dish before cooking up something cheat-worthy, and the last chefs standing will have to stick it to each other before one declares victory. Fans can also catch Alex LIVE on Food Network’s Instagram earlier that day to ask questions and get the inside scoop on the show. On Wednesday, May 6th at 9pm , it’s the “Mother of All Shows” as Guy enlists the help of his mom, Penny, and his wife, Lori, in a Guy’s Grocery Games Mother’s Day-themed games featuring teams of moms and their children who run family restaurants together. Guy has the family duos pick from four unique sample ingredients to feature in their top sellers. Then he makes the kids shop for the ingredients for a prized family recipe only to have Mom take over mid-shop to prove that “mother shops best.” In the end, the winning team will go on a Mother’s Day shopping spree worth up to $20,000. Additional encore episodes celebrating mom include, Wednesday, May 6th at 5pm , Guy’s Grocery Games featuring ‘All Star Moms,’ and at 8pm it is ‘GGG All-Stars and Their Moms’featuring three returning Guy’s Grocery Games contestants competing with their mothers, and on Friday, May 8th at 8pm , Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode entitled ‘Mom and Dad.’

On Mother’s Day weekend, it’s time for coffee in bed and a three-episode premiere extravaganza celebrating all things mom beginning with an all new Pioneer Woman: Staying Home at 10am on Saturday, May 9th , featuring beloved mom Ree Drummond in a self-shot episode from the ranch including easy quarantine recipes such as Easy Steak Frites, Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti, Convenience Caesar Salad and Shortcut Tres Leches Cake, perfect for a treat on Mother’s Day, or at any time. It’s a Drummond full house and with her kids in the kitchen, anything could happen. Then, The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition at 11am has hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian joining in remotely from their own home kitchens and focusing on how celebrating with food brings families together whether near or far in this time of quarantine. They will also cook up and share delicious recipes perfect for treating and celebrating mom. Plus, don’t miss Katie Lee as she goes LIVE on Food Network’s Instagram at 10:30am ET that Saturday to answer questions and connect with fans. Then, at 12pm Trisha Yearwood celebrates Mother’s Day with a special episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen entitled “A Special Mother’s Day,” as she treats her sister, Beth, to a special meal of some favorite recipes. The menu includes Blueberry Pancake Cake, a hearty Sausage and Veggie Breakfast Casserole and Pimento Cheese Bacon Grits that are oh-so-delicious. Plus, there’s something Trisha likes to call “Mama’s Little Helper Cocktail.” Also on Saturday, an encore episode of The Kitchen ‘For the Love of Mom’ at 8am, features a Mother’s Day lunch and edible do-it-yourself snack gifts to treat moms.

On Sunday, May 10th at 11am, Molly Yeh’s mom makes a guest appearance in Girl Meets Farm as Molly shares some of her most-epic fried masterpieces. Then, at 11:30am , host and mom Valerie Bertinelli serves up the season premiere of Valerie’s Home Cooking with an episode entitled “If Mama Ain’t Happy.” Valerie knows that taking care of herself makes her a better mom, so this Mother’s Day, she’s inviting over Angela Kinsey to relax and practice some self-care, which of course involves a decadent meal! The meal includes Roasted Cod with Cashew Coconut Lime Topping, Tangy Quick Collards, Tomato and Cucumber Salad with a Cumin Vinaigrette and Citrus Upside-Down Cake. Also on Sunday, catch more mom-centric episodes including encores of Brunch @ Bobby’s ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ at 7:30am , Giada Entertains at 8am featuring Giada and her daughter Jade in ‘Jade and Giada Day,’ Valerie’s Home Cooking at 8:30am ‘Celebrating Mothers, Daughters and Daughters-in-Law,’ The Pioneer Woman ‘Mom Deliveries’ at 10am , a special encore episode of Guy’s Ranch Kitchen featuring a menu of favorite homestyle recipes for an old-fashioned Sunday supper at 12:30pm , and at 8pm Guy’s Grocery Games pays tribute to ‘DDD Chefs and Their Moms.’

Then, it’s a hilarious and unpredictable, star-studded event to cap off Mom’s special day with the season premiere of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition on Sunday, May 10th at 9pm . Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Tyler Florence are back in boot camp to whip seven of the worst celebrity cooks in America into culinary shape including: Wells Adams, Johnny Bananas, Dave Coulier, Bridget Everett, Robin Givens, Sonja Morgan and Brian Posehn. Before the chefs can pick their teams, they want to see what skills — or lack of skills — they’re working with. For the baseline challenge, the recruits are tasked with making their go-to dish for a dinner party. After the recruits are split into teams, the chefs show them how to cure those dinner party dish-asters with a delicious boozy brunch that they must replicate in order to stay in the competition.

The celebration extends across Food Network’s digital platforms where fans can check out Food Network stars cooking with their moms, recipes easy enough for kids and dads to tackle and tips for shippable gifts for those unable to celebrate in person with their mother. Fans can also share their made-with-love creations by using the hashtag #MadeForMom. Plus, Food Network Kitchen will feature special Mother’s Day episode collections and will offer a special Save Mother’s Day Hotline the Friday before, where home cooks can get LIVE help should they need it to save their dish they are making for mom. Use #WeCook to join the celebration from near and far as moms everywhere get the spotlight they deserve!

###

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers’ best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine’s rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.