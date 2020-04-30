FOOD NETWORK ON TRACK FOR BEST MONTH EVER IN APRIL

NETWORK RANKS AS #1 OVERALL ON WEEKENDS AND #2 NON-NEWS NETWORK FOR THE MONTH

Cooking Channel Also on Track for Best Month Ever

NEW YORK – April 30, 2020 – Quarantined-audiences flocked to Food Network in April finding escape and inspiration in the comfort food-lineup of premieres and curated selection of encores, marathons, and self-shot programming by talent. Food Network currently ranks as the #1 overall cable network on weekends in Total Day, and the #2 non-news cable network for the month in Total Day, among both P25-54 and W25-54. The network has reached more than 46 million viewers to date in April, marking a 6% increase year over year, and is on track to deliver its best month ever in Weekday Daytime for P25-54 and its highest-rated April since 2012 in both Prime and Total Day for P25-54, with double-digit gains of 15% and 26% respectively year over year. It is also on target to match its highest-rated April in history for M25-54 for Total Day.

“Being there for our viewers whenever and wherever they need us has always been a part of the programming strategy at Food Network, and continues to be so now more than ever as so many find themselves sheltering at home,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “Our team has been able to react in real time, innovating on the fly and bolstering the planned premiere schedule with new self-shot shows such as The Kitchen Quarantine Edition, The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home and the ‘Guy at Home Watch Party’ edition of Tournament of Champions, enhancing the lineup with even more comfort food shows and trusted food personalities.”

Primetime ratings-drivers within the month of April include the finale of Tournament of Champions which rated a 1.3 P25-54 L+3 (+170% vs. YAGO) and was the network’s highest-rated telecast to date this year, ranking as the #1 cable program in its timeslot among P25-54. Also contributing was Buddy vs. Duff which scored its second highest-rated premiere ever with a 1.2 P25-54 L+3 rating, and Supermarket Stakeout which in April delivered a series-high, as well as Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Spring Baking Championship which all delivered their highest ratings in over a year.

Food Network has seen record-breaking ratings on weekends in April in Total Day as well as notched its best-ever Saturday and best-ever Sunday for Total Day among P25-54 and M25-54. Fan-favorite food personalities and at-home editions of culinary series resonated with audiences looking for entertainment, community and recipe inspiration. The Kitchen notched its highest-rated episode ever with a .7 L+SD for P25-54 with a ‘quarantine edition’ featuring co-hosts joining remotely from their own home kitchens, while The Pioneer Woman delivered its highest-rated premiere since January 2019, rating a .7 P25-54 and a .9 W25-54 L+3. Girl Meets Farm also saw its highest-rated episode with a .6 P25-54 L+3 and Trisha’s Southern Kitchen saw its highest-rated episode in over a year with a .6 P25-54 L+3. Also contributing was In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines, the special drew over 3 million viewers and had a .9 P25-54 and a 1.2 W25-54 L+3 rating. Encores and marathons also saw success including a 26-episode A to Z Marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Saturday, April 18th which generated gains of +67% vs. YAGO.

Cooking Channel’s April is on track to be its highest-rated month in network history in Prime and Total Day for P25-54, with year over year gains of +43% and +44% respectively. Weekend Total Day and Weekday Daytime ratings are also pacing to be the network’s highest-ever in history. Helping to drive gains was Good Eats: Reloaded as well as Food Paradise and Man v. Food which both delivered series-high ratings.

