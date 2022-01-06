Content for the Inaugural List Has Amassed Over 18 Million Video Views and Reached Nearly 38 Million Users to Date

Follow #FNHotList on Social for More on Food Network’s Official Picks for the Next Top Food Stars

New York – January 6, 2022 – Food Network’s Hot List for 2022, consisting of the network’s picks for the top food stars to look out for this year, was formally announced in December and has already scored big with over 18 million video views across social platforms and reached nearly 38 million users and counting. The inaugural list of break-through culinary stars was introduced to fans across all Food Network social handles beginning December 20th, with one new star a day revealed via exclusive Q&As, hot tip videos, and Instagram Takeovers, providing an up close introduction to each of the twelve breakout experts. Spotlighted up-and-comers include Tabitha Brown, The Try Guys, Ahmad Alzahabi, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Darnell Ferguson, Matt Broussard, Cliff Crooks, Rhett & Link, Joe Sasto, Kathy Fang, Eric Adjepong and Kalen Allen.

“At Food Network, there’s nothing more exciting than finding the next incredible culinary talent. Each of these dozen chefs and influencers has a completely distinct and unique point of view. Bringing these electrifying experts together for our inaugural hot list was the perfect opportunity to draw attention to them,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Food Streaming Content, Discovery Inc. “We are excited to work with these dynamic food stars on the rise.”

From social media superstars to leading recipe testers, classically trained chefs to culinary competition powerhouses, no two inaugural Hot List experts are alike offering something for every Food Network fan. A few Hot List content highlights include Tabitha Brown’s Carrot Bacon video and Matt Broussard’s Berry tip, both with 1.2 million views to date across platforms, Kalen Allen’s reaction to Bougie Mac and Cheese with 1.1 million views to date, and Rhett & Link’s Human Tea experiment with 1.3 million views to date.

For more on these twelve Hot List food stars check out the Food Network digital feature, Food Stars to Watch in 2022, follow #FNHotList on social and stay tuned for more news this year.

###