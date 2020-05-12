New Series Premieres on Thursday, June 4th at 10PM

NEW YORK – May 12, 2020 – The competition between restaurants around Lake George, NY is tough, and even tougher when you’re up against family. Food Network’s new four-part reality series, Summer Rush premiering on Thursday , June 4th at 10pm, follows the Foy family, local restaurateurs that own three separate restaurants, as they work to keep their businesses operating smoothly during the busiest weeks of the year. Buddy Foy Jr. and wife Jennifer Foy operate the high-end restaurant, Chateau on the Lake, specializing in international flavors. Jesse Foy and wife Jessica Foy run the local burger and fish joint, Diamond Point Grille. Their parents, Buddy Foy Sr. and Cate Foy have owned one of the oldest places in town, Cate’s Italian Garden. To survive the rest of the year, their restaurants must do enough business from Fourth of July to Labor Day to carry them all year long. The Foy family knows all too well that running a small business isn’t easy, and they will need the help and support of the whole family to make it through the Summer Rush!

“Summer Rush is a fresh, new docu-soap series examining the high-stakes and high-stress of a seasonal restaurant business,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “The Foys are a dynamic and driven family, and our cameras were there to capture all the real and raw moments as they strive for success- from the conflicts to the victories, the series showcases the unvarnished reality of the summer season as well as the incredible bond one family can maintain even while competing against each other for business.”

The Foys never know what obstacles the summer rush will throw at them. Husband and wife duo, Buddy Foy Jr. and Jen Foy, cannot seem to agree on the best way to drive more customers and profits. From taking a risk on a new pastry chef, to serving dinner without power after a large storm, to a big crash in the wine cellar destroying rare, expensive bottles of wine, and to last minute restorations before a big event, they must tackle it all together because one bad season could finish them for good. To get customers in the door, Jesse Foy offers new menu items and tests a new takeout service, possibly biting off more than he can chew. Plus, the pressure is on for Buddy Foy Sr. and Cate Foy as they await a local restaurant review from the Mayor. Each of the Foy family restaurants has its own unique specialty, but the one thing they have in common is that they must fill their tables with customers all summer long to make it another year.

