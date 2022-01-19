Molly Yeh Hosts New Season of Spring Baking Championship with Judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman, Premiering February 28th at 8pm ET/PT

Sunny Anderson Hosts Spring Baking Championship: Easter with Judges Jordan Andino and Stephanie Boswell, Premiering February 28th at 10pm ET/PT

All Episodes Available on Food Network and discovery+

NEW YORK – January 19, 2022 – Spring is right around the corner ushering in the return of Food Network’s beloved seasonal competitions and talent. Premiering Monday, February 28 th at 8pm ET/PT , Molly Yeh brings her passion for baking as host of Spring Baking Championship, as she challenges the best bakers in America to create and elevate springtime desserts through 10 episodes that must win over judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman, to become Spring Baking Champion and start spring off right. Then, Sunny Anderson returns to bring viewers into the whimsical world of Easter treats in the six-episode baking competition, Spring Baking Championship: Easter. Premiering Monday, February 28 th at 10pm ET/PT , Sunny is joined by judges Jordan Andino and Stephanie Boswell, as a group of talented bakers are tasked with creating tasty and imaginative holiday showpieces that exemplify what Easter is all about. All episodes of Spring Baking Championship and Spring Baking Championship: Easter are available to stream weekly starting February 28 th on discovery+.

Added Yeh, “Hosting Spring Baking Championship was a magical sugar rush. Getting to know the amazing group of bakers, throwing farm-centric challenges at them, and eating all of the incredible sweets that they baked up was nothing short of a dream. Throw in the opportunity to eat all of these sweets with Kardea, Nancy and Duff, and I’m still pinching myself. I cannot wait for audiences to see this season!”

“I love spring and the change of seasons. It is a time to reflect, start anew, and to get ready for Easter!” said Anderson. “There is nothing better than being part of this fantasy world featuring out of this world bakers creating fun and delectable holiday masterpieces that will leave viewers breathless.”

“This season’s spectacularly talented bakers create some of the most impressive edible creations ever on Food Network. And Molly Yeh and Sunny Anderson bring their very fun approaches to challenges that celebrate the best of spring,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

Molly Yeh presents the bakers with weekly challenges based on her life on the farm, as they must deliver fresh, delicious, and spring-forward treats in the new season of Spring Baking Championship, premiering with a special two-hour, super-sized episode on Monday, February 28 th at 8pm ET/PT . In the premiere, 12 bakers enter the Spring Baking barn to make fruit tarts that showcase their personalities, while also creating floral bonanza cakes. Judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman determine which bakers move on in the competition. Throughout the season Molly delivers some of the biggest twists in Spring Baking history, with double eliminations and a baker returning to the competition to shake things up. Other episodes include Molly bringing a taste of New Orleans to the farm with challenges inspired by Mardi Gras, including the bakers putting their own spin on the classic king cake and making a fantastic Mardi Gras parade float, and the bakers creating classic baseball stadium treats that make spring a little sweeter. The four bakers that advance to the finale must bring a piece of their family history to the final challenge by creating a cherished family recipe and an heirloom wedding cake. In the end, one baker is crowned the new Spring Baking Champion and takes home the cash prize and a spot in Food Network Magazine. Meet the newest batch of bakers and see the best creations from past seasons of Spring Baking Championship at FoodNetwork.com/SpringBakingChampionship. Fans can also get an exclusive look behind the scenes with Molly, Kardea, Duff and Nancy, as they take on their own challenges on social media using #SpringBakingChampionship.

Eight Easter-obsessed bakers try to claim the throne for a chance to be crowned champion and walk away with the coveted Golden Easter Egg filled with bunny money on Spring Baking Championship: Easter, premiering Monday, February 28 th at 10pm ET/PT . In the premiere, host Sunny Anderson welcomes the bakers into the kitchen to put their best rabbit’s foot forward and serve up a fantasy Easter dessert featuring the ultimate Easter ingredient – chocolate. Then, the bakers hope they’re having a good “hare” day when they imagine themselves as giant Easter Bunnies made of cake. Whether it is creating edible bird’s nest desserts filled with delicious Easter eggs or an over-the-top charcuterie board filled with Easter treats instead of meats, this season features the competitors tapping into their imagination and ingenuity to make king-sized edible masterpieces. Judges Jordan Andino and Stephanie Boswell decide which baker goes home in each episode and who is one step closer to being named Easter Champion and walking away with the Golden Egg. Get to know more about Sunny, Stephanie and Jordan, and meet the competitors at FoodNetwork.com/EasterBasketChallenge. Follow along with the competition on social media and weigh in on your favorite Easter treats using #SpringBakingChampionshipEaster.

Spring Baking Championship is produced by Triage Entertainment and Spring Baking Championship: Easter is produced by Objective Media Group America for Food Network and discovery+.

