Host Tyler Florence Returns with Brand-New Cast on Thursday, March 26th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network

NEW YORK – February 19, 2020 – Seven teams of aspiring food truck owners go head-to-head with larger-than-life backdrops and big-money opportunities on the new season of The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast, premiering Thursday, March 26th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network. Hosted by Tyler Florence, each episode features the teams rolling up to a new city as they race to face new challenges, cook incredible dishes and, as always, try to outsell the competition over six episodes, with the winning team taking home the $50,000 prize. The Great Food Truck Race kicks off in Los Angeles, with stops in San Diego, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs and Las Vegas.

“Tyler Florence deftly leads these aspiring food truck owners on an action-packed and exhilarating road trip with stops along the California Gold Coast, giving viewers what they have come to love about The Great Food Truck Race – high-stakes action and big personalities,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

The race begins in the food truck capital of the world, Los Angeles! Tyler greets the seven teams by challenging them to cook and sell luxury versions of traditional food truck fare. From private plane hors d’oeuvres to champagne infused dishes, the teams will have to bring their skills to the next level to move on to the next city. In another episode the trucks visit Las Vegas, as the teams get creative on the casino floor when they must spin the “protein roulette” wheel, while later putting their service skills to the test for an in-suite dining challenge on the strip. And in the finale, the final two food trucks meet again in the city of angels, as Tyler brings both teams to a winery where they are forced to pull out all the stops, knowing that one team will have to close its doors forever and one will walk away with the grand prize.

This season’s competing teams are: Team Bachelor Kitchen (Austin, Texas); Team Crystal’s Comfort Food (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Team Eat My Crust (Phoenix, Arizona); Team Fat Kid (Virginia Beach, Virginia); Team Lunch Ladies (Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts); Team Mystikka Masala (Dallas, Texas); Team Super Sope (Turlock, California).

Digital companion series The Great Food Truck Race: The Extra Mile also returns on Thursday, March 26th on FoodNetwork.com. In the series, Tyler Florence explores each city on the race route and takes viewers the extra mile to find the best food the town has to offer. Viewers can also meet the teams and browse photo highlights of the competition at FoodNetwork.com/FoodTrucks and share on social who they think should take home the grand prize using the hashtag #GreatFoodTruckRace.

