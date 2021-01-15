One-Hour Special Premieres Saturday, February 6th on Food Network and discovery+

NEW YORK – January 15, 2021 – Linebacker Brian “Rak” Orakpo and safety Michael “Griff” Griffin played college football for the University of Texas and went pro with the Tennessee Titans, but now these retired players have an unexpected passion: cupcakes. With Griff as head baker, Rak as lead cupcake decorator and their lifelong friend “Little Bryan” Hynson handling the bakery business, they are known as “The Cupcake Guys” who went viral after a national commercial campaign and now own a booming shop in Austin, Texas. In Cupcake Guys Training Camp, executive produced by Michael Strahan and airing Saturday, February 6 th at 1pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the same day on discovery+ , they are ready to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their baking dreams. In the one-hour special, three talented bakers get 48 hours, a baking truck and, with coaching from Rak, Griff and Bryan, are tested on their baking and selling skills to determine who has what it takes to go pro. The last baker standing is awarded a seed money investment in their business. Cupcake Guys Training Camp is produced by SMAC Entertainment, Spoke Studios, ITV America and The Story Lab, Inc.

“The Cupcake Guys captivated us with their national commercial where the big guys donned pink aprons and decorated little cupcakes – and we’ve been wanting to get an inside look at their business ever since,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. ”These lifelong friends are funny and competitive and they bring all the talent, skill and dedication they had on the gridiron to the bakery every day.”

“I’ve known Rak and Griff a long time and love that they followed their passion from professional football to cupcakes,” said Strahan. “They, along with their best friend Bryan Hynson, are the perfect team to mentor new entrepreneurs and send them on the path to success – and they are hilarious.”

Fans can follow along with the baking challenges during training camp and weigh in on their favorites on social using #CupcakeGuys. For even more, viewers can head to FoodNetwork.com/CupcakeGuys.

