WHAT: Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?

WHERE/WHEN: Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? premieres Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

WHO: Former CBS Survivor winner Kim Wolfe knows a thing or two about thriving in the wild—and now she’ll bring that tough tenacity and smart ingenuity to rescue homeowners with major buyer’s remorse in her San Antonio hometown. In the new seven-episode series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, the designer, home renovator and busy mom of three will use her expert skills to help clients who snapped up their home at first sight but are now stuck in lifeless spaces with dysfunctional layouts, outdated style and overlooked potential. Kim will go all in pouring concrete foundations, nailing roof beams, installing framing and hanging drywall to bring her design vision to life—and will make these families finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home.

In the premiere episode, Kim will meet a couple who bought their house for the large backyard and its lush fruit trees but are left with an odd layout and wasted space that doesn’t fit their family. To remedy the chaos, she will set her sights on a complete overhaul, including an expanded kitchen and living area with a direct view of the property’s beautiful outdoor space and a spa-like main suite to give the parents a dedicated retreat.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

DIGITAL/SOCIAL: Fans are invited to stay connected with Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? at HGTV.com for exclusive show content and to interact via social media using #WhytheHeckDidIBuyThisHouse and @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. Fans also can connect with Kim on Instagram at @kimspradlinwolfe. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres—Wednesdays beginning March 30.